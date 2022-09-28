Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 PM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.