Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.