Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

