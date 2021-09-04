Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tem…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday. Temperatures are p…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The…
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…