Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.