Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 deg…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
For the drive home in Napa: Generally clear. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. Temperatures …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.