Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 110. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday.…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…
For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
For the drive home in Napa: Generally clear. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. Temperatures …