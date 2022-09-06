Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 109, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.