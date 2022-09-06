This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 109, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
For the drive home in Napa: Generally clear. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. Temperatures …