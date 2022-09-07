This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
