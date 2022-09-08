This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday.…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 113. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.