Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Thursday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.