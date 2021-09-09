Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Thursday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
