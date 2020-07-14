Wells Fargo in the red: bank posts first quarterly loss since 2008

Despite the loss, Scharf said that the bank's capital and liquidity are extremely strong.

The bank attributed the loss, the first of any major U.S. bank during the pandemic, in part to a worsening outlook on the length and depth of the current economic downturn.

Industries that were acutely hit by the pandemic, like the oil business and commercial real estate, drove much of the weakness in the bank's gigantic corporate lending book. 47% of the bank's past-due corporate loans were from the oil & gas industry alone in the second quarter. That industry makes up only 3% of the bank's outstanding commercial loans.

Coming cutbacks

The bank has now set aside $12.4 billion in the past two quarters to financially prepare for the scores of businesses and consumers who will default on their loans because of the economic effects of the coronavirus. Much of the financial carnage has been delayed by a mammoth federal stimulus program that pumped money into the pockets of consumers and businesses.