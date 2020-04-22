What I am doing at home: Getting to know James Michener

I’m obsessed with James Michener. If you’ve been in the historical fiction section of any bookstore, you’re surely to come across one, or many, of his books. More often than not, it will be the fat one, with a one word, all-encompassing title, like “Space” or “Poland” or “Hawaii.”
He was astonishingly prolific, publishing not only 24 novels, some of them over 1,000 pages long, but also countless articles and works of nonfiction - works of remarkable depth and breadth. His novels are epic stories of a particular place, often starting with prehistory, and ending in the present day.
“Hawaii” begins with a beautifully poetic description of the geologic beginnings of the islands as volcanic vents piercing the ocean floor. It ends in the 1950s, with the explosion of tourism and beautiful divorcèes from Houston flying to Honolulu to spend a week taking surfing lessons, among other things, with a sexy native. It stops just short of statehood. In a brilliant bit of timing, though, the novel was published in 1959, the year that Hawaii did finally become a state.
In between those events, you meet the Polynesians who came to the islands originally from Bora Bora a thousand years ago, and the New England missionaries who in the 1800s came to civilize those Polynesians. You get to know their descendants who in the 1900s become rich businessmen and ran the islands like it was their personal kingdom. And you meet the Chinese and Japanese people imported to the islands to work the sugar and pineapple plantations. The stories are told through characters who are forthright, industrious, honest and true to their ethnic psyches - be it Polynesian, Japanese, Chinese or American.
The best kind of historical literature is the kind that you wish were true, and halfway into this book, I started Googling frantically to see if any of it were true. Alas, I found that it was true that Honolulu’s Chinatown was burned to the ground because of Bubonic plague, but Dr. John Whipple, the man who discovers the plague in the book, is not.
I didn’t start with "Hawaii," though. I actually came to Michener by way of a drinking accident. I was in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, staying with a friend when, on our last night, we went to dinner. We began with Sauvignon Blanc, progressed to margaritas, had Cabernet with our entrèes, and then enjoyed sipping tequila at a very cool bar. I don’t remember how we got home.
Early the next morning, I blacked out in the bathroom and woke up with a copy of Michener’s “Mexico” staring me in the face, as our host had put it near the toilet as bathroom reading. Taking that as a sign, after we bandaged up my bloody elbow, I asked them if I could borrow the book.
I began reading in the airport lounge at Querètaro before our flight to Houston and had the distinct sense that his fictional town of Toledo, an old Spanish settlement rich with silver mines, must have been modeled on San Miguel. The map of Mexico in the introduction locates Toledo just south of Leòn, and north of Querètaro, which has precisely the same orientation as San Miguel.
“Mexico” is about an American journalist of Mexican descent who travels to Toledo to cover a bull fight. In doing so, Michener takes you deep into the world of professional bull fighting, of which you see through the eyes of Leòn Ledesma, the Spanish bullfighting critic, who theatrically wears a black cape everywhere he goes, is philosophical enough about bull fighting to compare them with Spanish painters like Goya and El Greco, and will write about a bullfighter only if they pay him.
Mixed into that main story, are extended interludes that paint the history of Mexico. The Ixmiq indians, a fictional tribe, discover an intoxicating drink, which leads to the formation of a new religion involving human sacrifice. Conquistadors from Spain find the Ixmiq city and subjugate its inhabitants and bring in a new religion - Christianity.
A merchant in Salamanca, Spain, who refuses to abide by the strictures of the Inquisition, is executed, which forces his son to flee to the New World. A lieutenant who fights for the South in the Civil War is so embarrassed by the loss that he flees to Mexico. And, the blood-thirsty General Gurza terrorizes the Spanish aristocracy in an attempt to avenge the injustices they perpetrated against the indigenous people.
And all the while, there is the discussion of bulls - good ones, bad ones, brave ones and smart ones - and the good, bad, brave and smart toreadors who fight them.
More than a little impressed by the dramatic amount of knowledge one needed to write these two books, I decided to read his 1992 memoir “The World is My Home” and found that his life was just as interesting as his books.
He never knew his parents. As far as he knew, he was an orphan who was taken in by a woman, Mabel Michener, who raised him. He said that once he became a successful writer, many people began looking into his background to see if they could find his parents, and none ever did.
At any rate, this woman took in many children, who all got the name Michener, which gave him a huge extended family. One day, he got a call from a cousin, who told him he was actually the illegitimate child of his mother, Mabel, and a well known wealthy businessman whom he knew and liked when he was growing up. He said he had never given any thought to his not having parents, until that moment. And, had he known that that rich man was his father, who knew him and allowed him and his mother to live in such squalor, he said he would have killed him.
But never in his life did he dwell on his poverty. He wrote that rather than being jealous of other kids who got baseball mitts or roller skates, he just decided that those things didn’t exist. He was always forward-looking, honest and hard-working.
I was amazed that at 13, he and a friend, with 25 cents between them, decided to hitchhike from Doylestown, Pennsylvania to New York City. This began a long life of hitchhiking that allowed him to see every state except Florida, Oregon and Washington. And, when he was getting a degree in education from what is now Northern Colorado University, he hitchhiked back to Chicago for a conference.
Of course, these were the 1920s and '30s. The world was a different place back then.
At the beginning of the Great Depression, he studied English, history and philosophy at Swarthmore College, then got a graduate degree in history at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. In Scotland he discovered the Scottish shipping companies who would pay anyone willing a modest sum to be a deckhand on a container ship. This is how he first saw the Mediterranean. When he enlisted in the Navy in World War II, he often knew more about sailing than his fellow sailors
He spent the 1930s in school, and as a teacher. He taught everything from first grade to post-doctoral students at Harvard. He was working as a social studies textbook editor at Macmillan in New York in 1941 when the U.S. entered the war. After enlisting in the Navy, he was sent to the Pacific theater.
This is really where his life began. While stationed on American Samoa, he began to write down little stories about the people he had met during the war. When he got back to the States, they were published in 1947 under the title “Tales of the South Pacific,” which won him the Pulitzer Prize for that year and was turned into the hit Broadway musical.
In his memoir, he talks about the lucky circumstances involved in his book being published in 1947 and not 1946, when it was supposed to have been. He wrote that if it had to compete against Robert Penn Warren’s “All the King’s Men,” which won for 1946, he never would have won.
He was an art lover. He collected contemporary American artists because he thought artists should be compensated for their work while they are alive. He also amassed a collection of more than 1,000 Japanese woodblock prints. The American art went to the University of Texas and is housed in the James A. Michener Museum of Art, while the Japanese are at the University of Hawaii.
I have to say I’m a bit of a cheater. "Hawaii" and his memoir, I haven’t “read” exactly. They’re both on the Audible app, so I’ve listened to them during my long drives, and when I take my daily walks around Napa to get out of my shelter-in-place house arrest.
Larry McKeever read “Hawaii” on the audio book and is reading “The Source,” my current James Michener book. “The Source” is about Judaism and is filled with the same stalwart characters like his other books, but now the backdrop is the history of Israel, starting with prehistory, and ending with an archaeological dig, and commentary on modern Israeli culture, in 1965.
McKeever narrated most of Michener’s books. His concrete, masculine voice is perfect for Michener’s forthright language. When I listen to him read, I feel like it is 1969, and my grandfather is reading to me. He was a great man, of the greatest generation, from a simpler time.
Michener said that he wouldn’t have been as successful in 1997, the year he died, as he was in 1959, when “Hawaii” was published. People, he thought, just no longer have the attention span to stick with a long novel. In a way I’m glad he never lived to see the age of social media, that ethereal time suck that is the antithesis of any of his novels.
But still, though I am a child of the internet, checking Instagram and Twitter every day, I also carve out an hour and a half of my day to listen to this masterful storyteller who teaches me about distant worlds, real worlds, history and life. I’m a better person, a happier, more aware, more informed person, because I’ve read James Michener. You will be, too.
John Henry Martin has gone long, just as James Michener does. If you like James Michener, email him at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com.
