What I am doing at home: Getting to know James Michener

More than a little impressed by the dramatic amount of knowledge one needed to write these two books, I decided to read his 1992 memoir “The World is My Home” and found that his life was just as interesting as his books.

He never knew his parents. As far as he knew, he was an orphan who was taken in by a woman, Mabel Michener, who raised him. He said that once he became a successful writer, many people began looking into his background to see if they could find his parents, and none ever did.

At any rate, this woman took in many children, who all got the name Michener, which gave him a huge extended family. One day, he got a call from a cousin, who told him he was actually the illegitimate child of his mother, Mabel, and a well known wealthy businessman whom he knew and liked when he was growing up. He said he had never given any thought to his not having parents, until that moment. And, had he known that that rich man was his father, who knew him and allowed him and his mother to live in such squalor, he said he would have killed him.

But never in his life did he dwell on his poverty. He wrote that rather than being jealous of other kids who got baseball mitts or roller skates, he just decided that those things didn’t exist. He was always forward-looking, honest and hard-working.