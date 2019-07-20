There is confusion in our community as to who a veteran really is, even among those who have served in the military.
Some people picture a combat veteran as mentally damaged with post-traumatic stress disorder, on the streets or borderline homeless, a ticking time bomb that might explode at any moment.
To others, a veteran is a hero, a fearless warrior who did his or her part to save America.
Truthfully, we vets are mostly in the middle of that imagery. Some served during a time of war, some in a war zone, and some served in peacetime. All sacrificed serving their country.
Title 38 of the Code of Federal Regulations defines a veteran as “a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.”
If you served in the military you are a veteran, regardless of length of service or when you served.
According to VA statistics, roughly 22 percent of all veterans in Napa County are receiving some kind of benefit from the VA. There are four primary reasons why vets don’t get their benefits:
-- They don’t know the benefits exist. Vets may get compensation for disabilities that relate to military service. Vets with very low income or high medical expenses may qualify for a wartime pension. Vets may qualify for free medical care, preferential home loans, education benefits, burial benefits, and much more.
-- They don’t think they qualify. It’s easy to just say “I wouldn’t be eligible for that”, but never rule yourself out. Surprisingly, many women veterans fall in this category, thinking they are not eligible because they are women! And some people think they are not a veteran because they didn’t retire from the military, or serve in combat. Again, if you served, you are a veteran!
-- They think it is too much of a hassle to apply. There’s some truth to this – the VA is a huge bureaucracy and very difficult to navigate. But there are advocates who can help with the process. The Veterans Service Office in Napa advocates for veterans and their dependents, helping to determine potential eligibility and submit claims for benefits.
-- They say, “There are others that are worse off and need it more than I do – I won’t take it away from someone more deserving.” This is utter nonsense! The benefits are there for all eligible veterans, and the VA will never deny a vet because the VA is short of money or space.
Nearly 10 percent of the population of Napa County are veterans. Stand up and be proud.
A veteran - whether active duty, retired, or national guard or reserve - is someone who, at one point in their life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America," for an amount of "up to and including their life."
“The willingness with which young people are likely to serve in war, no matter how justified, is directly proportional to how they perceive how veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their country.” – Gen. George Washington, 1789
The Napa County Veterans Service Office can answer questions and help veterans and their dependents apply for the many benefits that are available. We have a one-hour orientation to benefits every Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., and host the Vet Connect program linking vets to benefits on the second Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. – noon. We’re located at 650 Imperial Way in Napa, and can be reached by phone at (707) 253-4558 or email vets@napavets.com. Please visit us on the web at napavets.com.