SATURDAY

June 24, 2023

All times Pacific. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

MLB Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 10 a.m. Live

The MLB London Series on FOX features the Chicago Cubs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium. Baseball continues on FS1 with the N.Y. Mets at the Philadelphia Phillies. FOX's primetime regional game has either the Houston Astros at the L.A. Dodgers or the Minnesota Twins at the Detroit Tigers.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250

USA Network, 12:30 p.m. Live

Catch Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith and other emerging Xfinity Series drivers as they compete at Nashville Superspeedway.

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 3 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 3 concludes with "Robert Rogers: Frontier Soldier." Rogers leads an elite fighting force of fearless rangers behind enemy lines to fight French forces in Colonial America, but one mission tests his men as never before when they must trek 200 miles through the wilderness without food.

2023 Houston Pride Parade

Hulu, livestreams beginning at 5 p.m.

Watch as Houston Pride celebrates its 45th anniversary with this event in downtown Houston. The parade, which draws 750,000 spectators annually, will feature more than 150 entries, boasting the color, pageantry and culture of one of America's most diverse cities.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Nat Geo Wild, 6 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 5 concludes with "No Bird Left Behind." The docs at Critter Fixer lean on their techs more than ever as they try to save a beloved chicken, perform everyone's least favorite task on a rare dog breed and come up with a solution for a messy feline fiasco. They also take on a menagerie of patients, including a bearded dragon, a parrot and a pig-nosed turtle, and they even attempt introducing some wild bass to a brand-new pond.

Make Me a Match

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Vivi (Eva Bourne), an optimistic woman with a substandard romantic history, works for a data-driven matchmaking app. When she discovers that the success rate for matches at her company is low, she hires Raina (Rekha Sharma), an Indian matchmaker, to provide advice on how to improve their numbers. As they embark on this matchmaking journey, Vivi meets Raina's spontaneous son, Bhumesh (Rushi Kota), and questions whether finding love is something one must take control of or let happen naturally.

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story

Lifetime, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Multiple Grammy Award nominee Keyshia Cole makes her acting debut, playing herself, in this new Lifetime biopic, which follows her early days in Oakland honing her musical talents, her rise to a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and television personality, and her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother, Frankie Lons, played by Debbi Morgan (All My Children). The film features a new song recorded by the singer-songwriter titled "Forever Is a Thing."

Totally Weird and Funny

The CW, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

On the final two episodes of the season, hosts Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper and Noah Matthews show videos of aliens riding motorcycles, people playing basketball with leaf blowers, and dinosaur drummers.