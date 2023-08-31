THURSDAY

August 31, 2023

Choose Love

Netflix ■ Original Film

This interactive rom-com allows viewers to decide the ending and the fates of its characters. As with other interactive titles Netflix has done, Choose Love will include several different choice outcomes. The film centers around Cami (Laura Marano), a recording engineer who seemingly has everything: the dream job, the dream boyfriend (Scott Michael Foster) and the dream future ahead of her. Yet she feels something is missing. Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices, from serious ethical dilemmas to more frivolous things, and what she ultimately chooses will be up to an individual viewer.

One Piece

Netflix ■ New Series

Based on Japan's highest-selling manga comic-book series in history, this live-action series is a high-seas adventure unlike any other. A youngster named Monkey D. Luff y (Inaki Godoy) sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find a legendary fabled treasure, known as One Piece, to become King of the Pirates. But to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he has always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

The Pact

Sundance Now ■ Season Premiere

The hit British anthology returns for a second season that tells a brand-new suspenseful story. BAFTA-winning actress Rakie Ayola plays a woman named Christine, who, along with oldest son Will (Lloyd Everitt), youngest son Jamie (Aaron Anthony) and daughter Megan (Mali Ann Rees), is trying to get on with her life after the recent tragic death of her son Liam. As they look forward to Megan's wedding, the family will have their lives turned upside down when a stranger named Connor (Jordan Wilks) arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined. As buried secrets come to light, the family must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. While their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Thursdays.

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun & Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

Prime Video, beginning at 4 p.m. Live

Prime Video continues its exclusive live coverage of the WNBA with tonight's doubleheader.

College Football

ESPN & FOX, beginning at 5 p.m. Live

College football's kickoff week continues tonight with Florida at Utah in a nonconference clash on ESPN and Nebraska at Minnesota in a Big Ten matchup on FOX.