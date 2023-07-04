TUESDAY

July 4, 2023

All times Pacific. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

Netflix

Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth stand-up comedy special. Performing to an energized sold-out crowd in Phoenix, Tom explores his "admiration" for Brad Pitt, what it's like raising two sons, the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother and more.

Fourth of July Twilight Zone Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6 a.m.

Enjoy 24 hours of episodes of The Twilight Zone. After kicking off with five episodes from Rod Serling's original anthology series, the majority of this daylong marathon will consist of 20 installments from Jordan Peele's 2019-20 Zone reimagining before concluding with five more episodes from the original.

The Fourth in America

CNN, 4 p.m. Live

This Independence Day special is anchored by Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez from Washington, D.C., along with Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion from San Diego. Featured are musical performances from Alanis Morrissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, the Plain White T's and more. There will also be coast to-coast coverage of fi reworks shows in cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston; Chicago; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Houston; New Orleans; New York City; Niagara Falls, New York; Philadelphia; St. Louis; and others.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

NBC, 5 p.m. Live; also livestreams on Peacock

The world-renowned fi reworks display, accompanied by music performances, returns to celebrate America's 247th birthday along the East River in New York City in this two hour event. Announced performers who will take the stage ahead of the fi reworks are Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip and The Roots.

A Capitol Fourth

PBS, 5 p.m. Live

Celebrate America's 247th birthday with the 43rd-anniversary broadcast of this beloved Independence Day celebration from Washington, D.C. Top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jack Everly, make it an unforgettable musical event. An encore presentation will immediately follow the 90-minute broadcast.