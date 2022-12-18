What's open and closed on Christmas in Napa Valley

Christmas Eve in Napa Valley

Here are the restaurants that are open and closed in Napa Valley for Christmas Eve

Napa

Open on Christmas Eve:

Alba at River Terrace Inn, 7 to 10:30 a.m., 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Allegria

Anette's (both locations) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aroma

Bank Cafe & Bar at The Westin Verasa

Barnhouse Napa Brews, open until 2 p.m.

Bear at Stanly Ranch

Big D Burgers

Boon Fly Café, Carneros Resort

Charlie Palmer

Compline Restaurant Lunch only

Contimo Eats, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch only

Copia: The Grove at Copia will serve a special holiday dinner on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. It will offer a multi-course, prix-fixe menu featuring caviar and truffles and Buche de Noel in addition to the regular menu. The cost is $95 per person. Reserve at www.opentable.com

The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa

Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort

Farm at Carneros Resort

Filippi's 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Galpão Gaucho

Grove at Copia

Hog Island Oyster 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Imola Café 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jefferson Café 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kitchen Door close at 3 p.m.

La Cheve Bakery and Brews

Meritage Napa Coffee Valley Roaster 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Napa General Store

Napa Palisades Saloon closing early

Napa Valley Bistro, noon to 9 p.m.

Napkins Bar & Grill

Oxbow Public Market closes at 5 p.m.

Pasta Prego

Silverado Resort

Sky & Vine

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts

Sweetie Pies, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tarla Grill

Trade Brewing, noon to 6 p.m.

The Waterfront Seafood Grill 11:30 a.m. to 2:30; 5-9:30 p.m.

Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford

Open on Christmas Eve

Ad Hoc

Bottega

Bouchon Bakery

Bouchon Bistro

Brix Restaurant and Gardens

Coqueta

Kelly’s Filling Station & Wine Shop

Lucy Restaurant & Bar

Mustards Grill

Oakville Grocery

Ranch Market Too!

R+D Kitchen

Rutherford Grill

Some details

Auberge du Soleil

The Restaurant will be hosting a four-course dinner celebration featuring Executive Chef Robert Curry’s holiday favorites, such as Persimmon and Chicory Salad, Sunchoke Soup, Prime Beef Pavé and more. These reservations must be made in advance.

Book at www.opentable.com.

Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Rd., Rutherford, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil, 800-348-5406

Lucy's at Bardessono

Lucy's Christmas specials are available Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 during dinner service.

There are many festive dishes to choose from at Lucy’s this Christmas. The savory dishes include Dungeness crab cakes with Calabrian chili aioli, Treviso radicchio and Meyer lemon salad, a slow-roasted suckling pig with black truffle polenta, sautéed rapini and balsamic glaze, and a mustard and herb rubbed prime rib of beef with wild mushroom ‘bubble & squeak’, haricot verts and Cabernet au jus. Desserts include a raspberry-pistachio tiramisu, and, a ‘Buche de Noël’

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St., Yountville, www.lucyyountville.com

707-204-6030

St. Helena

Open on Christmas Eve in St. Helena

Acacia House pre fixe menu

Ana's Cantina

Brasswood Bar and Kitchen

Cook lunch until 4 p.m.

Crisp Kitchen & Juice

Forum at Meadowood

Gary’s Wine and Marketplace

Gillwoods Café

Golden Harvest

Gott's Roadside until 3 p.m.

Harvest Table

Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

La Prima Pizza

Market Restaurant open from noon to 8 p.m.

Model Bakery

Pizzeria Tra Vigne open until 3 p.m.

Press

St. Helena Bistro

The Charter Oak until 8 p.m. prix fixe menu

The Station

Villa Corona until 4 p.m.

Closed on Christmas Eve in St. Helena

CIA Gatehouse

CF Bruschetteria Food Truck

Farmstead at LMR

Goose & Gander

Model Bakery

Pizzeria Tra Vigne

Some details

Acacia House

Acacia House’s Christmas menu will be available during normal dinner service hours on Dec. 24. They will not have an a la carte menu then. Reservations are required.

Acacia House, 1915 Main St., St. Helena, acaciahouserestaurant.com, 707-963- 9004

Forum at Meadowood

For Christmas Eve, Meadowood’s Forum restaurant invites members, guests and friends to its four-course menu inspired by favorite Yuletide classics featuring:

• Dungeness crab with endive, pomegranate

• Chestnut agnolotti sunchokes, Pecorino (add white truffles $65)

• Roasted beef tenderloin oxtail ragout, Yorkshire pudding, natural jus

• Bûche de Noël flowerless chocolate cake, espresso, English toffee

The cost is $122 per person, plus tax at meadowood.com

Forum at Meadowood, 900 Meadowood Ln., St. Helena, 707-967-1718

Press

Press’s Christmas Eve Celebration will include a five-course tasting menu by Chef Phillip Tessier filled with holiday delicacies:

• Oyster soup with whipped cucumber and jamon Mangalista

• Ricotta gnudi cocoa nib whey, white truffle butter

• Roasted monkfish and poached lobster, cannellini beans ‘nduja sausage, preserved lemon

• Live Oak Farms veal rosso with oxheart carrot, pickled collards, sunflower seed condiment, osso bucco jus. $55 supplemental with shaved black truffles

• Chestnut cremeux hearth-roasted chestnuts, black truffle, cognac ice cream

The price is $150 per person (not including tax/gratuity). Dietary options are available.

Press, 587 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena. Reservations can be made on Tock.

Calistoga

Open on Christmas Eve

Calistoga Inn & Brewery

Calistoga Thai kitchen

Fleetwood

House of Better

Johnny’s

Lovina will serve supper from 3 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Mangia Mi open from 4 to 9 p.m.

Pacífico

Palisades

Sams Social Club

Solbar at Solage

Sushi Mambo

Truss in Four Seasons

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Napa Valley

Napa

Open on Christmas Day

Alba at River Terrace Inn 8 to 12:30 p.m.

Aroma

Bank Cafe & Bar at The Westin Verasa

Bear at Stanly Ranch

Boon Fly at Carneros Resort

Charlie Palmer

Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort

Farm at Carneros Resort

Galpão Gaucho

Jefferson Café from from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meritage Resort

Silverado Resort

Sky & Vine

Closed on Christmas Day

Allegria

Anette's (both locations)

Angele

Avow

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

Barnhouse Napa Brws

Ben & Jerry's

Big D Burgers

Bistro Don Giovanni

Bounty Hunter

Cadet

C Casa

Compline Restaurant

Contimo Eats

Eiko's

Filippi's

Hog Island Oyster

Kitchen Door

Imola Café

La Cheve Bakery and Brews

Red Rock Cafe & Back Door BBQ

Napa Coffee Valley Roaster

Napa General Store

Napa Palisades Saloon

Napkins Bar & Grill

Norman Rose

Oenotri

Osha Thai

Oxbow Public Market

Pasta Prego

The Q

Sweetie Pies

Tarla Grill

Trade Brewing

Waterfront Seafood Grill

Wilfred’s Lounge

Farm at Carneros Resort and Spa

Farm will welcome locals and guests with special holiday menus including an a la carte Christmas Day brunch featuring classic holiday dishes with Napa Valley nuances, from prime rib and salmon en croute to eggs Benedict.

On Christmas Day, diners can also savor the finest seasonal ingredients of the winter holiday in a dinner with a gourmet four-course tasting menu.

Guests and locals can also gather at Boon Fly Café, the property’s rustic roadside eatery, to celebrate the season with traditional brunch dishes and dinner favorites on Christmas Day.

Carneros Resort, 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, www.carnerosresort.com

Silverado Resort and Spa

Silverado Resort and Spa will hold its traditional annual Christmas buffet in the Mansion Ballroom and on Fairway Deck on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (seating times are on the half hour)

A sumptuous Christmas Day Buffet at Silverado is a holiday celebration for family and friends to remember for years. On the lighter side are honeynut squash soup with crème fraîche and toasted pepitas; Brussels sprouts salad topped with cranberries, candied walnuts and lemon vinaigrette; classic Caesar salad; local and imported cheese; and charcuterie served with traditional accoutrements.

The lavish chilled seafood display will feature poached Tiger prawns, oysters on the half shell, King Crab legs and lobster and prawn ceviche.

Heartier holiday fare is offered at the hot buffet including crème fraîche potato puree, roasted sweet potatoes with toasted meringue, goat cheese potato gratin, orange ginger glazed heirloom carrots, braised rainbow chard, gnocchi with chestnuts, and seared Chilean seabass with citrus and crab fondue.

Also, freshly carved slow roasted prime rib with horseradish cream and Bordelaise, herb roasted leg of lamb with mint pistou and root beer glazed Niman Ranch ham with roasted apple and pears will be highlighted entrees.

Desserts delight guests with a selection of Christmas sugar cookies, apple molasses cookies, peanut brittle, chocolate pots de crème, spiced panna cotta and pecan tartlet with whipped mascarpone.

Especially for the kids: sliced seasonal fruit and berries, chicken strips, cheese pizza and French fries.

The cost is $141 for adults, $71 for children under 12, complimentary for children under five. Price includes service charge and sales tax. Reserve at www.silveradoresort.com

1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, 844-421-6474

Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford

Open on Christmas Day

Auberge du Soleil

Brix Restaurant and Gardens

Lucy Restaurant & Bar

Ranch Market Too

Closed on Christmas Day

Ad Hoc

Bottega Napa Valley

Bouchon Bakery

Bouchon Bistro

Mustards Grill

R+D Kitchen

Rutherford Grill

Auberge du Soleil

Auberge du Soleil will serve a a four-course dinner that features holiday favorites such as persimmon and chicory salad, sunchoke soup, prime beef pavé, along with a choice of seasonal desserts like chocolate Bûche de Noël.

Book at www.opentable.com.

Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Rd., Rutherford, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil, 800-348-5406

Lucy's at Bardessono

The savory dishes at Lucy include Dungeness crab cakes with Calabrian chili aioli, Treviso & Meyer lemon salad, a slow roasted suckling pig with black truffle polenta, sautéed rapini and balsamic glaze, and a mustard & herb rubbed prime rib of beef with wild mushroom ‘bubble & squeak’, haricot verts and cabernet au jus. Desserts include a raspberry-pistachio tiramisu, and a classic ‘buche de noel’

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St., Yountville, www.lucyyountville.com,

707-204-6030

St. Helena

Open on Christmas Day

Acacia House open for dinner

Ana's Cantina

Forum at Meadowood

Harvest Table

Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

Closed on Christmas Day

Brasswood Bar+Kitchen+Bakery

CIA Gatehouse

CF Bruschetteria Food Truck

The Charter Oak

Cook St. Helena

Crisp Kitchen & Juice

Farmstead at LMR

Gillwoods Café

Goose & Gander

Gott's Roadside

La Prima Pizza

Market Restaurant

Model Bakery

St. Helena Bistro

Pizzeria Tra Vigne

Press

The Station

Villa Corona

Christmas dinner at Meadowood

For Christmas Day, Meadowood invites members, guests and friends to take delight in Forum's four-course menu inspired by your favorite Yuletide classics featuring:

• Dungeness crab endive, pomegranate

• Chestnut agnolotti sunchokes, Pecorino (add white truffles $65)

• Roasted beef tenderloin oxtail ragout, Yorkshire pudding, natural jus

• Bûche de Noël flourless chocolate cake, espresso, English toffee

$122 per person, plus tax at meadowood.com

Forum at Meadowood, 900 Meadowood Ln., St. Helena, 707-967-1718

Harvest Table at Harvest Inn

Harvest Table at Harvest Inn will serve a prix fixe meal for $110 per person from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amuse bouche:

• Duck prosciutto crostini with apple-parsnip compote and verjus gastrique

• Caponata with seared polenta cake, watercress, Villa Manodori vinegar

Starters

• Model Bakery’s grilled bread with house whipped honey butter and chimichurri

• Roasted sunchoke soup with truffled crème fraiche and chestnuts

• Persimmon salad with chicory, pomegranate, glazed pecans, Tres Leches Manchego cheese, roasted shallots and vinaigre de Jerez dressing

Entrees (Choice):

• Broiled miso black cod with buckwheat noodles, charred baby bok choy, and soy ginger dashi

• Grilled filet of Angus beef with garlic mushrooms, creamed Rainbow Chard, Yorkshire pudding, truffle butter and Port reduction

• Maiale al latte – milk-braised pork tenderloin, braised red cabbage with caramelized apples

• Fried spiced cauliflower with tomato apple curry, Swiss chard and Delicata squash

Dessert: (Choice)

• Holiday eggnog cheesecake fromage blanc and Redwood Empire Bourbon glaze

• Gingerbread trifles with caramelized heirloom apples, dulce de leche and whipped Bailey’s cream

One Main St., St. Helena, www.harvestinn.com

Calistoga

Open on Christmas Day in Calistoga

Calistoga Inn & Brewery

Calistoga Thai kitchen

House of Better

Mangia MiSam’s Social Club

Solbar

Truss at Four Seasons