What's open and closed on Christmas in Napa Valley

Christmas Eve in Napa Valley
Here are the restaurants that are open and closed in Napa Valley for Christmas Eve
Napa
Open on Christmas Eve:
Alba at River Terrace Inn, 7 to 10:30 a.m., 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Allegria
Anette's (both locations) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aroma
Bank Cafe & Bar at The Westin Verasa
Barnhouse Napa Brews, open until 2 p.m.
Bear at Stanly Ranch
Big D Burgers
Boon Fly Café, Carneros Resort
Charlie Palmer
Compline Restaurant Lunch only
Contimo Eats, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch only
Copia: The Grove at Copia will serve a special holiday dinner on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. It will offer a multi-course, prix-fixe menu featuring caviar and truffles and Buche de Noel in addition to the regular menu. The cost is $95 per person. Reserve at www.opentable.com
The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa
Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort
Farm at Carneros Resort
Filippi's 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Galpão Gaucho
Grove at Copia
Hog Island Oyster 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Imola Café 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jefferson Café 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kitchen Door close at 3 p.m.
La Cheve Bakery and Brews
Meritage Napa Coffee Valley Roaster 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Napa General Store
Napa Palisades Saloon closing early
Napa Valley Bistro, noon to 9 p.m.
Napkins Bar & Grill
Oxbow Public Market closes at 5 p.m.
Pasta Prego
Silverado Resort
Sky & Vine
Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts
Sweetie Pies, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tarla Grill
Trade Brewing, noon to 6 p.m.
The Waterfront Seafood Grill 11:30 a.m. to 2:30; 5-9:30 p.m.
Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford
Open on Christmas Eve
Ad Hoc
Bottega
Bouchon Bakery
Bouchon Bistro
Brix Restaurant and Gardens
Coqueta
Kelly’s Filling Station & Wine Shop
Lucy Restaurant & Bar
Mustards Grill
Oakville Grocery
Ranch Market Too!
R+D Kitchen
Rutherford Grill
Some details
Auberge du Soleil
The Restaurant will be hosting a four-course dinner celebration featuring Executive Chef Robert Curry’s holiday favorites, such as Persimmon and Chicory Salad, Sunchoke Soup, Prime Beef Pavé and more. These reservations must be made in advance.
Book at www.opentable.com.
Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Rd., Rutherford, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil, 800-348-5406
Lucy's at Bardessono
Lucy's Christmas specials are available Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 during dinner service.
There are many festive dishes to choose from at Lucy’s this Christmas. The savory dishes include Dungeness crab cakes with Calabrian chili aioli, Treviso radicchio and Meyer lemon salad, a slow-roasted suckling pig with black truffle polenta, sautéed rapini and balsamic glaze, and a mustard and herb rubbed prime rib of beef with wild mushroom ‘bubble & squeak’, haricot verts and Cabernet au jus. Desserts include a raspberry-pistachio tiramisu, and, a ‘Buche de Noël’
Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St., Yountville, www.lucyyountville.com
707-204-6030
St. Helena
Open on Christmas Eve in St. Helena
Acacia House pre fixe menu
Ana's Cantina
Brasswood Bar and Kitchen
Cook lunch until 4 p.m.
Crisp Kitchen & Juice
Forum at Meadowood
Gary’s Wine and Marketplace
Gillwoods Café
Golden Harvest
Gott's Roadside until 3 p.m.
Harvest Table
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
La Prima Pizza
Market Restaurant open from noon to 8 p.m.
Model Bakery
Pizzeria Tra Vigne open until 3 p.m.
Press
St. Helena Bistro
The Charter Oak until 8 p.m. prix fixe menu
The Station
Villa Corona until 4 p.m.
Closed on Christmas Eve in St. Helena
CIA Gatehouse
CF Bruschetteria Food Truck
Farmstead at LMR
Goose & Gander
Model Bakery
Pizzeria Tra Vigne
Some details
Acacia House
Acacia House’s Christmas menu will be available during normal dinner service hours on Dec. 24. They will not have an a la carte menu then. Reservations are required.
Acacia House, 1915 Main St., St. Helena, acaciahouserestaurant.com, 707-963- 9004
Forum at Meadowood
For Christmas Eve, Meadowood’s Forum restaurant invites members, guests and friends to its four-course menu inspired by favorite Yuletide classics featuring:
• Dungeness crab with endive, pomegranate
• Chestnut agnolotti sunchokes, Pecorino (add white truffles $65)
• Roasted beef tenderloin oxtail ragout, Yorkshire pudding, natural jus
• Bûche de Noël flowerless chocolate cake, espresso, English toffee
The cost is $122 per person, plus tax at meadowood.com
Forum at Meadowood, 900 Meadowood Ln., St. Helena, 707-967-1718
Press
Press’s Christmas Eve Celebration will include a five-course tasting menu by Chef Phillip Tessier filled with holiday delicacies:
• Oyster soup with whipped cucumber and jamon Mangalista
• Ricotta gnudi cocoa nib whey, white truffle butter
• Roasted monkfish and poached lobster, cannellini beans ‘nduja sausage, preserved lemon
• Live Oak Farms veal rosso with oxheart carrot, pickled collards, sunflower seed condiment, osso bucco jus. $55 supplemental with shaved black truffles
• Chestnut cremeux hearth-roasted chestnuts, black truffle, cognac ice cream
The price is $150 per person (not including tax/gratuity). Dietary options are available.
Press, 587 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena. Reservations can be made on Tock.
Calistoga
Open on Christmas Eve
Calistoga Inn & Brewery
Calistoga Thai kitchen
Fleetwood
House of Better
Johnny’s
Lovina will serve supper from 3 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Mangia Mi open from 4 to 9 p.m.
Pacífico
Palisades
Sams Social Club
Solbar at Solage
Sushi Mambo
Truss in Four Seasons
Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Napa Valley
Napa
Open on Christmas Day
Alba at River Terrace Inn 8 to 12:30 p.m.
Aroma
Bank Cafe & Bar at The Westin Verasa
Bear at Stanly Ranch
Boon Fly at Carneros Resort
Charlie Palmer
Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort
Farm at Carneros Resort
Galpão Gaucho
Jefferson Café from from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meritage Resort
Silverado Resort
Sky & Vine
Closed on Christmas Day
Allegria
Anette's (both locations)
Angele
Avow
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
Barnhouse Napa Brws
Ben & Jerry's
Big D Burgers
Bistro Don Giovanni
Bounty Hunter
Cadet
C Casa
Compline Restaurant
Contimo Eats
Eiko's
Filippi's
Hog Island Oyster
Kitchen Door
Imola Café
La Cheve Bakery and Brews
Red Rock Cafe & Back Door BBQ
Napa Coffee Valley Roaster
Napa General Store
Napa Palisades Saloon
Napkins Bar & Grill
Norman Rose
Oenotri
Osha Thai
Oxbow Public Market
Pasta Prego
The Q
Sweetie Pies
Tarla Grill
Trade Brewing
Waterfront Seafood Grill
Wilfred’s Lounge
Farm at Carneros Resort and Spa
Farm will welcome locals and guests with special holiday menus including an a la carte Christmas Day brunch featuring classic holiday dishes with Napa Valley nuances, from prime rib and salmon en croute to eggs Benedict.
On Christmas Day, diners can also savor the finest seasonal ingredients of the winter holiday in a dinner with a gourmet four-course tasting menu.
Guests and locals can also gather at Boon Fly Café, the property’s rustic roadside eatery, to celebrate the season with traditional brunch dishes and dinner favorites on Christmas Day.
Carneros Resort, 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, www.carnerosresort.com
Silverado Resort and Spa
Silverado Resort and Spa will hold its traditional annual Christmas buffet in the Mansion Ballroom and on Fairway Deck on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (seating times are on the half hour)
A sumptuous Christmas Day Buffet at Silverado is a holiday celebration for family and friends to remember for years. On the lighter side are honeynut squash soup with crème fraîche and toasted pepitas; Brussels sprouts salad topped with cranberries, candied walnuts and lemon vinaigrette; classic Caesar salad; local and imported cheese; and charcuterie served with traditional accoutrements.
The lavish chilled seafood display will feature poached Tiger prawns, oysters on the half shell, King Crab legs and lobster and prawn ceviche.
Heartier holiday fare is offered at the hot buffet including crème fraîche potato puree, roasted sweet potatoes with toasted meringue, goat cheese potato gratin, orange ginger glazed heirloom carrots, braised rainbow chard, gnocchi with chestnuts, and seared Chilean seabass with citrus and crab fondue.
Also, freshly carved slow roasted prime rib with horseradish cream and Bordelaise, herb roasted leg of lamb with mint pistou and root beer glazed Niman Ranch ham with roasted apple and pears will be highlighted entrees.
Desserts delight guests with a selection of Christmas sugar cookies, apple molasses cookies, peanut brittle, chocolate pots de crème, spiced panna cotta and pecan tartlet with whipped mascarpone.
Especially for the kids: sliced seasonal fruit and berries, chicken strips, cheese pizza and French fries.
The cost is $141 for adults, $71 for children under 12, complimentary for children under five. Price includes service charge and sales tax. Reserve at www.silveradoresort.com
1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, 844-421-6474
Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford
Open on Christmas Day
Auberge du Soleil
Brix Restaurant and Gardens
Lucy Restaurant & Bar
Ranch Market Too
Closed on Christmas Day
Ad Hoc
Bottega Napa Valley
Bouchon Bakery
Bouchon Bistro
Mustards Grill
R+D Kitchen
Rutherford Grill
Auberge du Soleil
Auberge du Soleil will serve a a four-course dinner that features holiday favorites such as persimmon and chicory salad, sunchoke soup, prime beef pavé, along with a choice of seasonal desserts like chocolate Bûche de Noël.
Book at www.opentable.com.
Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Rd., Rutherford, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil, 800-348-5406
Lucy's at Bardessono
The savory dishes at Lucy include Dungeness crab cakes with Calabrian chili aioli, Treviso & Meyer lemon salad, a slow roasted suckling pig with black truffle polenta, sautéed rapini and balsamic glaze, and a mustard & herb rubbed prime rib of beef with wild mushroom ‘bubble & squeak’, haricot verts and cabernet au jus. Desserts include a raspberry-pistachio tiramisu, and a classic ‘buche de noel’
Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St., Yountville, www.lucyyountville.com,
707-204-6030
St. Helena
Open on Christmas Day
Acacia House open for dinner
Ana's Cantina
Forum at Meadowood
Harvest Table
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
Closed on Christmas Day
Brasswood Bar+Kitchen+Bakery
CIA Gatehouse
CF Bruschetteria Food Truck
The Charter Oak
Cook St. Helena
Crisp Kitchen & Juice
Farmstead at LMR
Gillwoods Café
Goose & Gander
Gott's Roadside
La Prima Pizza
Market Restaurant
Model Bakery
St. Helena Bistro
Pizzeria Tra Vigne
Press
The Station
Villa Corona
Christmas dinner at Meadowood
For Christmas Day, Meadowood invites members, guests and friends to take delight in Forum's four-course menu inspired by your favorite Yuletide classics featuring:
• Dungeness crab endive, pomegranate
• Chestnut agnolotti sunchokes, Pecorino (add white truffles $65)
• Roasted beef tenderloin oxtail ragout, Yorkshire pudding, natural jus
• Bûche de Noël flourless chocolate cake, espresso, English toffee
$122 per person, plus tax at meadowood.com
Forum at Meadowood, 900 Meadowood Ln., St. Helena, 707-967-1718
Harvest Table at Harvest Inn
Harvest Table at Harvest Inn will serve a prix fixe meal for $110 per person from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Amuse bouche:
• Duck prosciutto crostini with apple-parsnip compote and verjus gastrique
• Caponata with seared polenta cake, watercress, Villa Manodori vinegar
Starters
• Model Bakery’s grilled bread with house whipped honey butter and chimichurri
• Roasted sunchoke soup with truffled crème fraiche and chestnuts
• Persimmon salad with chicory, pomegranate, glazed pecans, Tres Leches Manchego cheese, roasted shallots and vinaigre de Jerez dressing
Entrees (Choice):
• Broiled miso black cod with buckwheat noodles, charred baby bok choy, and soy ginger dashi
• Grilled filet of Angus beef with garlic mushrooms, creamed Rainbow Chard, Yorkshire pudding, truffle butter and Port reduction
• Maiale al latte – milk-braised pork tenderloin, braised red cabbage with caramelized apples
• Fried spiced cauliflower with tomato apple curry, Swiss chard and Delicata squash
Dessert: (Choice)
• Holiday eggnog cheesecake fromage blanc and Redwood Empire Bourbon glaze
• Gingerbread trifles with caramelized heirloom apples, dulce de leche and whipped Bailey’s cream
One Main St., St. Helena, www.harvestinn.com
Calistoga
Open on Christmas Day in Calistoga
Calistoga Inn & Brewery
Calistoga Thai kitchen
House of Better
Mangia MiSam’s Social Club
Solbar
Truss at Four Seasons