(Aug. 16, PG-13)
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Emma Nelson, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig.
Former TV writer Maria Semple's 2012 bestseller is a comic pastiche of emails, letters, FBI files, medical bills and other ephemera that tell the story of an agoraphobic architect (Blanchett) who disappears on the eve of her family's trip to Antarctica. Richard Linklater ("Everybody Wants Some!") has been kicking around the idea of a film adaptation since 2015. And now it's here.
The quirky premise, along with Linklater's reputation for intimate, closely observed drama, suggests this could be a nice counterpoint to the noisier films that normally crowd theaters this month.