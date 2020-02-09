Everybody likes a good value, right? I mean, you want to know what your hard-earned money is buying when you decide to make a purchase.
Why should it be any different with a newspaper or magazine subscription?
When you become one of our members, your money is doing more than just buying a pile of newsprint or a bunch of coding on a website. You're helping fund the kind of local coverage we do every day, the kind of local coverage our community wants and needs.
Here are some recent examples of where your membership dollars are going:
You sent wine industry reporter Sarah Klearman to Sacramento on Wednesday to attend a major industry conference. She brought back news that the grape market is so oversaturated that the state may need to lose about 50,000 acres of grapes - including perhaps some of our precious Napa Valley fruit - to stabilize the market.
You allowed Napa city reporter Carly Graf to sit through the grueling city council meeting Tuesday where they discussed the surprisingly controversial position of "Vice Mayor" and indicated they are likely to approve an even more controversial housing complex for homeless people.
You gave county reporter Barry Eberling time to do a series of stories explaining the issues and people on the ballot on March 3.
You let public safety reporter Howard Yune tell the story of the first contested judicial election in Napa County in nearly 40 years.
You helped business editor Jennifer Huffman bring you the story of how a Napa mom has rebounded from the opioid death of her son to become an activist for treatment and prevention.
You allowed sports reporter Andy Wilcox to cover a whole series of Big Game clashes between the rival Napa and Vintage High sports programs.
And that's on top of all the great work that happens every week by people like online editor Samie Hartley, who keeps our website and social media operations humming; city editor Kevin Courtney, who keeps the news desk running and entertains readers with his weekly Napa Journal column; copy desk chief Kelly Doren, who wears so many hats behind the scenes that it's hard to tell what he DOESN'T do; and copy editor Tim Yagle, who makes sure the paper gets produced every night; and so many others.
These are the people who bring you the news every day. And it you, the members, who make this possible.
We thank you every single day.