Willits at St. Helena football box score

St. Helena 28, Willits 6
Sept. 17 at Patterson Field
Willits;6;0;0;0;—;6
St. Helena;14;7;7;0;—;28
First Quarter
W—Touchdown (kick failed)
SH—Robledo 1 run (Bothof kick)
SH—Printz 18 run (Bothof kick), 1:33
Second Quarter
SH—Ronayne 32 run (Bothof kick)
Third Quarter
SH—Altemus 20 pass from Printz (Bothof kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Willits: Not available. St. Helena: Ronayne 9-92-1, Robledo 7-78-1, Printz 5-42-1, Smith 6-25, Flores 4-18, Crean 1-1.
PASSING—Willits: Not available. St. Helena: Printz 4-7-1-0-71.
RECEIVING—Willits: Not available. St. Helena: Dixon 1-28, Altemus 1-23-1, Knight 2-20.