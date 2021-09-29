 Skip to main content
Willits at St. Helena football box score
Willits at St. Helena football box score

  • Updated

St. Helena 28, Willits 6

Sept. 17 at Patterson Field

Willits;6;0;0;0;—;6

St. Helena;14;7;7;0;—;28

First Quarter

W—Touchdown (kick failed)

SH—Robledo 1 run (Bothof kick)

SH—Printz 18 run (Bothof kick), 1:33

Second Quarter

SH—Ronayne 32 run (Bothof kick)

Third Quarter

SH—Altemus 20 pass from Printz (Bothof kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Willits: Not available. St. Helena: Ronayne 9-92-1, Robledo 7-78-1, Printz 5-42-1, Smith 6-25, Flores 4-18, Crean 1-1.

PASSING—Willits: Not available. St. Helena: Printz 4-7-1-0-71.

RECEIVING—Willits: Not available. St. Helena: Dixon 1-28, Altemus 1-23-1, Knight 2-20.

