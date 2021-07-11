Wimbledon Tennis: Djokovic wins to tie Federer, Nadal

Not many opponents manage to return serves at 137 mph and end up winning the point, but Djokovic did that at least twice. And the big groundstrokes that the 6-foot-5, barrel-chested Berrettini can drive past most other players kept coming back off Djokovic's racket.

That's what Djokovic does: He just forces foes to work so hard to win every point, let alone a game, a set, a match.

Indeed, this one could have been over much sooner than the four sets and nearly 3 1/2 hours it lasted: Djokovic took leads of 4-1 in the first set, 4-0 in the second and 3-1 in the third. But in the first, especially, he faltered in ways he rarely does, wasting a set point at 5-2 and getting broken when he served for it at 5-3.

In the ensuing tiebreaker, they were tied at 3-all, but Berrettini won three of the next four points with forehands, and closed it out with a 138 mph ace.

He strutted to the changeover and many of the nearly 15,000 spectators rose to celebrate along with him.

Chants of “Ma-tte-o!” rang out early in the third set. Soon, others responded with Djokovic’s nickname, “No-le!” Later in the set, Djokovic held his racket to his ear and motioned for more support.