I’ve done a chart of Wine Country Market Value Shifts dating back to 1998. I’ve added the latest data for 2018 so if you’d like a copy, drop me an email. According to the Bay Area Real Estate Services MLS figures, the price of residential real estate across Wine Country (Sonoma and Napa Counties) increased by 7.5% in 2018. The average price of all closings in Sonoma County was $779,200 and the average in Napa County was $962,445. I’m expecting slower price appreciation in 2019, perhaps four to five percent. There were 6,006 closings of single-family homes and condominiums across Wine Country in 2018 compared to 6458 closings in 2017 and 6,572 closings in 2016. This is a 7% decrease in volume. There was an 8% decrease in volume in Sonoma County (4,711 in 2018 compared to 5,105 in 2017) while Napa Country was down 4% year over year at 1,295 units compared to 1,353 units in 2017. I expect the 2019 volume will again be steady or slightly down from the volume in 2018. The total sales dollar volume was nearly $5 billion dollars—$3.7 billion in Sonoma (same as last year) and $1.25 billion in Napa (slightly ahead of last year).
Napa County
The inventory of homes and condominiums available for sale in Napa County at the end of December (292) is 26% ahead of the inventory in December 2017 (331) and it is 20% below the inventory last month (364). New sales (63) are 27% below the pace of last year (86) and are 20% below the pace of last month (78). There is a 4.6 months supply of inventory based on the current sales pace. The Days on Market for homes closing in Napa County is currently 75 days. For the purpose of our MLS (BAREIS) “Days on Market” represents the time from when the property is first listed in the MLS to the date the property goes into “pending” (all conditions removed) status. On average, it can take anywhere from 0 to 30 additional days for properties to close after going pending. The median price of the 81 homes closed in December in Napa County ($692,000) was 2% higher than the median price of a year ago ($678,000). 40% of the inventory in Napa County (118 properties) are priced at $1,000,000 or above.
Napa County Luxury Homes
If one takes the highest quartile (25%) of available inventory as the “Luxury Market”, the Luxury Market begins at $1,600,000 in Napa County at this time (this is down from $1,900,000 over the past several months). The number of closings (142) of Luxury Homes (sales price in excess of $1,600,000) in Napa County for the period 1/1/18 to 12/31/18 compared to 115 closings in the period 1/1/17 to 12/31/17 (a 23% increase). There were 74 luxury homes in inventory at the end of December 2018 compared to 81 at the end of December 2017. There were 7 new Luxury Home sales last month resulting in a 16.2 months supply of available Luxury Homes based on the current sales pace compared to 4.6 months supply for the County as a whole.
American Canyon
There were 25 available homes and condominiums in inventory at the end of December in American Canyon. This is 67% ahead of the inventory a year ago (15) and it is 4% below the supply last month (26). New sales (6) were 46% below the pace of December 2017 (11) and they were also 46% below the pace of last month (11). That’s the fewest number of sales for any month in American Canyon for over a year. There is a 4.2 months supply of inventory based on the current sales pace. The Days on Market for homes that closed in American Canyon last month was 67 days. The median price of the 11 homes that closed in American Canyon in December ($493,000) was essentially equal to the median price of a year ago ($490,000). The median price in December 2011 was $240,000.
Napa
Fifty-six percent of the inventory in Napa County is in the City of Napa. There were 163 available homes and condominiums in inventory at the end of December in the City of Napa. This is a 35% ahead of the supply at the end of December 2017 (121) and it is 22% below the inventory at the end of last month (208). New sales (43) were 32% below the pace of December 2017 (63) and they were 19% below the pace of last month (53). There is a 3.8 months supply of inventory based on the current sales pace. The Days on Market for the 51 closings last month was 67 days. The median price of the homes that closed in the City of Napa in December was $675,000. This is 1.5% below the median price of the homes closed in December 2017 ($685,000).
Up Valley Napa County
The inventory of homes and condominiums for sale in the Up Valley Napa County market (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Oakville, Rutherford, St. Helena and Yountville) at the end of December (76) is roughly equal to the level of 73 in December 2017 and it is 22% below the level last month (98). There were 14 new sales in the month compared to 10 a year ago and 12 last month. There is now a 5.4 months supply of inventory based on the current sales pace. The Days on Market for the 16 closings last month was 113 days. Approximately 47% of the Luxury Market inventory (price in excess of $1,600,000) in Napa County is in the Up Valley Market (35 homes). There were six luxury home (price in excess of $1,600,000) closings in the Up Valley Market last month and four new luxury home sales.
Angwin
The inventory of homes and condominiums for sale at the end of December in Angwin (8) is 43% below the level of December 2017 (14) and it is 20% below the inventory last month (10). There was just one new sale for the month of December compared to two last month and none in December of 2017. There is an 8 months supply of inventory based on the current sales pace. The average asking price of the 8 homes in inventory in Angwin is $1,397,000.