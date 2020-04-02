Wine, etc.: Stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Now's the time to pair wine with an experience.

As we write this column, most people are confined largely to their homes as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Like you, we have a lot of anxiety over what the future holds for us and our families.

It is a time for introspection and care, but it’s not a time to panic or to lose touch with friends. In fact, it may be time for a nice glass of wine.

It’s tempting to drink more than we should in the face of adversity, so be careful in how much you consume. It has been proven that wine — more so red than white — has antiviral qualities, but there is a tipping point when the health risks are greater than the health benefits.

While in the past, we have written extensively about pairing wine with food. Today, however, we’d like you to think about pairing wine with an experience.

Just before the pandemic was declared, we and our wives were enjoying life in Florida. We’ve been writing this column for more than 30 years and our cellars are chock full of memories of those times.

As the news got progressively worse, we decided to retreat into some great memories by pairing wines in Tom’s cellar with past experiences. We opened the 2005 Mastroberardino Radici Taurasi, a wine made entirely of the ancient grape variety aglianico.