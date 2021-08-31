Wine news roundup: Wine influencer sells out, Sting's winery embroiled in dispute and more from the world of wine

One of the world's most influential wine writers has sold her eponymous digital publication.
Meanwhile, the heir of a late duke who sold Sting his Tuscan winery 25 years ago says the singer has hit a flat note with a lame apology for comments the family deems slanderous.
Plus, get the latest on organic wines and find out how wildfires affect California wine country.
Napa Wine Taste weekly news roundup: Test edition
Influential British wine critic Jancis Robinson sells her website, with plans to increase California focus
Aug. 31—Jancis Robinson, arguably the world's most influential wine writer, has sold her eponymous digital publication to a company with offices in San Francisco. Miami-based Recurrent Ventures, a fast-growing and venture capital-backed media conglomerate, announced its acquisition of JancisRobinson.com on Tuesday. The London subscription-based website, which has been operating since 2000, ...
MILAN (AP) — The heir of a late duke who sold Sting his Tuscan winery 25 years ago says the singer has hit a flat note with a lame apology for comments the family deems slanderous.
Looking to kick back and enjoy the late days of summer with something non-alcoholic? There's been a real transformation going on in the world of non-alcoholic beverages.
Meet the minds behind Odette Estate, one of Napa Valley’s leading organic wine producers.
California saw a particularly destructive wildfire season in 2020, with estimated damages expected to total $3.7 billion. But, there’s some good news.