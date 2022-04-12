Wine Press

MATTHEW SHARP NAMED SHAFER VINEYARDS GENERAL MANAGER;

JAKE WATSON JOINS WINERY AS NATIONAL SALES DIRECTOR

APRIL 11, 2022 – Matthew Sharp has been named General Manager at Shafer Vineyards, a winery that has produced classic Napa Valley wines for more than 40 years. Sharp steps into the position after five years as Shafer’s commercial director overseeing all aspects of domestic and global sales.

“Bringing Matthew into the business at this level is an exciting moment,” says Doug Shafer, who took over the business from his father, John Shafer, in 1994. “He steps into the position with an enormous portfolio of industry experience and is poised to move Shafer into a great new chapter.”

Before joining Shafer Vineyards, Sharp had represented top luxury brands including Chateau Lafite Rothschild and had developed global accounts at Pasternak Wine Imports as well as brand management at The Henry Wine Group, among others.

The Shafer team is also welcoming Jake Watson as National Sales Director.

“We could not be happier to welcome Jake to the team,” says Matthew Sharp. “He brings an ideal set of experience, skills, and insight and we look forward to introducing him to our distributor, retail, and restaurant partners.”

Watson brings a more than a decade of experience in fine wine sales to Shafer. Most recently he was Southwest Regional Manager with Folio Fine Wine Partners, with prior experience at The Estates Group, Young's Market Company and American Wine and Spirits.

Shafer Vineyards is winery located in Napa Valley’s Stags Leap District that owns and farms more than 200 acres of vineyards, sources for Shafer’s Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay, TD-9, One Point Five, Relentless, and Hillside Select wines. The Shafer legacy stretches back to its first vintage of Cabernet Sauvignon in 1978.

JOHN ANTHONY FAMILY OF WINES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR

OF SALES, EASTERN US REGION

Napa, CA (April 12, 2022) – In response to company changes and continuous growth of its lifestyle and fine-wine portfolios, John Anthony Family of Wines has restructured sales regions and appointed industry-veteran Mike Gallo as Director of Sales, Eastern US Region. A New Jersey native, Gallo brings over 20 years of sales experience to John Anthony Family of Wines after a notable career with Banfi Vintners and other distinguished wine companies, where he built a foundation of admirable business-based results in sales, business operations, team building, and portfolio management.

“It’s exciting to add talent and experience to this growing team. With the recent Butter Chardonnay line extension to introduce Butter Cab and Butter Bubbles, plus the growth of Serial Wines in both the on and off premise, it’s a great time to capture opportunity,” said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO. “The Eastern US Region is an important and highly-diverse marketplace, so it’s strategic to add Mike’s knowledge and deep distributor and retailer relationships to the team.”

In his new role, Gallo will oversee the full John Anthony Family portfolio’s Eastern US presence, including JaM Cellars, John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and FARM Napa Valley. “I’m thrilled to be joining a fast-growing and dynamic wine company with such a great team,” said Gallo. “There is a lot of opportunity with new releases of the flagship Butter SKU, and it’s an honor to help John Anthony Family of Wines continue to expand its footprint.”

“Mike Gallo brings experience, leadership, and focus to our high-energy team and will be a great partner to our distributors and retailers in the Eastern US,” said Geoff Whitman, EVP Sales, John Anthony Family of Wines. “It’s not often you find someone with Mike’s business acumen, passion for wine, and ability to walk into a role fully formed and ready to rock and roll. He’s a great addition to John Anthony Family of Wines and we look forward to many years of fruitful business with Mike.”

Gallo received his Level One Certification in Wine from the Court of Master Sommeliers, earned Sales Manager of the Year award from American B.D. Company, and was honored with the Black Opal Leader award from Beringer Blass Wine Estates. In his spare time, Gallo enjoys cooking, golfing, and hosting good friends.

America’s Best Wine Festival Returns to Sonoma with 40+ Garagiste Winemakers April 30th

Share Article

The Garagiste Wine Festival showcases handcrafted wines from micro-production winemakers from all over Northern California, including Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lodi, Sierra Foothills, Livermore and more.

It will be a joyful reunion of some of the region’s best, most exciting winemakers with one of the most passionate, dedicated and fun-loving audiences the wine industry has to offer.

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) March 17, 2022

America’s Best Wine Festival, The Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure, returns to Sonoma on April 30th offering rare access to the region’s best, hard-to-find wines from over 40 micro-production, commercial wineries from Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lodi, Sierra Foothills and Livermore and more. The festival will once again be held at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, walking distance from Sonoma’s historic downtown plaza. Tickets are on sale here.

Of this year’s 40+ wineries, 17 are brand new to the Garagiste Festival, including Accenti Wines, Amrita Cellars, Boete Winery, Box Wine Company, Brueskok Cellars, Cazadero Winery, Cormorant Cellars, Forgotten Union Wines, Guererro Fernandez Wines, Kobler Estate, Lussier Wine Co., Read Holland Wines, Rondure Wines, Stringer Cellars, Terre et Sang, The Grenachista Wine Co., and Wild Rising Wines.

“We are so excited to bring our Northern Exposure festival back to one of California’s most stunning wine regions, after a two year absence,” said Garagiste Festival Co-founder Doug Minnick. “If it is anything like our recent Paso and Solvang festival returns, it will be a joyful reunion of some of the region’s best, most exciting winemakers with one of the most passionate, dedicated and fun-loving audiences the wine industry has to offer.’

The Garagiste Festival premiered in 2011 and is the nation’s first and only festival to showcase the wines of micro-production commercial ‘garagiste*’ winemakers. It expanded to Sonoma in 2018 to highlight the wines of Sonoma County and surrounding AVAs, as well as other small production wineries from Northern California. Named ‘Best of Fests’ and the ‘Best Wine Festival in the USA,’ the festival showcases under-the-radar, innovative, commercial winemakers who handcraft 1500 cases or less of wine.

“Over 90% of Northern Exposure participants do not have a tasting room, and you will never find these wines in grocery stores or on wine country maps,” continued Minnick. “The festival offers wine lovers a singular chance to discover and meet the next great winemakers, taste their delicious and diverse wines and talk to them directly about their winemaking styles. And it is all offered under one roof in the festival’s signature ‘no snobs allowed’ atmosphere.”

The 4th annual Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure will be held on Saturday, April 30, at the Sonoma Veterans Building and includes:

VIP Rare and Reserve Tasting (1-2pm), featuring library, club only or reserve wines, only being poured during this first hour

Grand Tasting (2pm-5pm) featuring over 150 wines and 25 different grape varieties, and includes complimentary cheese and charcuterie, along with delicious food samples from local artisan vendors and a souvenir Stolzle crystal wine glass.

Silent Wine Auction with proceeds supporting the Garagiste Scholarship at Cal Poly SLO, to help fund the future of California winemaking.

Among the 40+ winemakers scheduled to pour

For more information and full Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure schedule details, go to: http://www.garagistefestival.com/

Tickets are limited for Garagiste Festival Northern Exposure. Garagiste Festivals always sell out in advance. To buy tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-garagiste-wine-festival-northern-exposure-tickets-269198980397