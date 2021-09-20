10th Annual Taste of Atlas Peak to benefit fire safety measures

“In cooperation with Napa County, many generous friends and neighbors, and the NCFF, our plan is to support and provide funding for the 24-hour monitoring of the IQ FireWatch system, which will help us protect and sustain our way of life on Atlas Peak,” said Peter Stoneberg, President of the Atlas Peak Appellation Association. With this early warning detection system in place, “it will minimize fires that could threaten the entire Napa Valley and beyond.”

Taste of Atlas Peak is the Atlas Peak Appellation’s premier annual event, offering guests an exclusive chance to taste premium wines from more than 20 wineries, all while raising funds to protect the vineyards, wineries, and local land. “We look forward to showcasing the best of Atlas Peak to wine enthusiasts from near and far at Silverado Resort & Spa,” says John Evans, General Manager. “Because many of the wineries in this AVA do not have traditional tasting rooms, this event truly is the best way to discover the rustic elegance of Atlas Peak.” Wineries will be offering exclusive bottlings not available anywhere else, and wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to connect directly with the winemakers and vintners.