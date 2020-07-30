2020 Stags Leap Appellation Collection will include online tastings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Stags Leap District Appellation Collection showcases Cabernet Sauvignon from 17 of the region’s wineries, highlighting the 2017 vintage. It will be available for purchase from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15, with wines arriving in time for holiday celebrations and gifting. Only 150 total sets are available.

New this year, Appellation Collection buyers will also can meet the vintners and winemakers through a series of interactive virtual tastings. Reservations for the tastings, which will be hosted at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in November and December, can be made at stagsleapdistrict.com/VirtualTastings or stagsleapdistrict.com/AppellationCollection.

“Each of these wines stands alone, but as a collective they tell a complete story of the Stags Leap District,” said Nancy Bialek, executive director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers.