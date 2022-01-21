2022 State of the Wine Industry Report: Despite challenges, 2021 was good year for most U.S. wineries

For the U.S. wine industry as a whole, the year 2020 “was the most difficult year since Prohibition,” according to wine analyst Rob McMillan.

Contrast that to 2021, when 58 percent of wineries surveyed said they had a good year, or “one of our better years.” Additionally, 29 percent said 2021 was “the best year in our history.”

McMillan said, “That’s remarkable to me because of the challenges we’ve had to deal with, including supply chain, pandemic, labor, reopening and closing, and closed restaurants.” During a recent videoconference, he added, “It’s been so awesome to see how the industry has reacted” to daunting challenges.

McMillan, founder and executive vice president of the wine division at Silicon Valley Bank, based in St. Helena, released his “2022 State of the Wine Industry Report” on Jan. 19. Joining McMillan were Paul Mabray, CEO of Pix, Danny Brager, owner of Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, and Dale Statton, Wine Market Council president.

To succeed in the wine industry, whether you were in Virginia, New York, California, or Texas, McMillan said, “You had to be in the right (sales) channels and if you were, you had awesome results or potentially awesome results.” In the past two years, sales growth ranged from minus 6/10ths of a percent in 2020 to plus 21 percent through September 2021.

One of the right channels for sales growth was online Internet sales and e-commerce sales, which increased 146 percent from 2020 to 2021. Looking across the alcohol market, Brager said, wine has two-thirds of the e-commerce dollars across beer, wine, and spirits. “That’s an area of strength of wine that we went to protect, defend and grow,” he added.

Brager said COVID-19 accelerated a trend of buying wine online that had already started before March 2020. “To some extent, people found out things they didn’t know before. They might not have known they could buy alcohol online. If you look at the growth of e-commerce online and the growth of the number of people buying online, they go hand in hand,” Brager said.

Looking at the numbers, e-commerce wine sales in 2021 went from 1.5 percent of sales in 2019 to 10 percent in 2021. “That’s a trend that’s not going to reverse, it’s going to continue,” he added.

For almost all wineries, the report states the best solution to increase Internet and e-commerce sales “is increased attention to and investment in the multitude of digital opportunities in data, streaming, and e-commerce.” Examples include:

• Getting digital exposure to new consumers who live elsewhere and don’t know you;

• Finding ways to encourage those consumers to join your wine club via digital means;

• Building your brand regionally by offering experiences away from the winery, including a digital component. Zoom is just one tool for that.”

Mabray said one of the greatest outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic “was the adaptability of the wineries and their resilience of change that hadn’t been there before.”

He added the wineries are investing in digital, using new methodologies for wine clubs and Direct to Consumer sales. “Digital has been unbelievably challenging for them to learn in a short amount of time. I think we’re seeing a whole level of sophistication around employee training, e-wholesale, marketing, etc.”

The wineries are adapting and changing because of consumers’ behaviors: buying everything online, including alcoholic beverages, including fine wines. Online sales are going to increase, not only because of consumer demand, “but the investment coming from wineries and vendors to make it easier, better, faster,” Mabray said.

Challenges seen ahead

The 66-page report details the challenges and future outlook for the industry as a whole. “The U.S. wine industry had pockets of success in 2021, but it’s increasingly obvious that wine as a product has lost the luster it once had with the consumer 20 years ago and is probably entering a phase of negative volume growth,” according to the report. Consumers, except those who are baby boomers, drink across the categories including beer, spirits, spiked seltzers, and other alcoholic beverages, in addition to fine wines.

Under the title heading of “Demographics and marketing,” the report states: “The U.S. wine industry isn’t doing a good enough job of marketing and selling its product, often remaining wedded to successful strategies from the past while the culture, country, business environment and consumer has radically evolved. It’s flat-out not good enough, and the overall industry results show it.”

Other challenges include:

• The aging of baby boomers, those from 57 to 74 years old, who are spending less and drinking fewer fine wines than before;

• Anti-alcohol messages from modern-day prohibitionists;

• Higher-prices charged for wine in restaurants that make wine more expensive per serving than other alcoholic beverages;

• Changed values of the next generations from Millennials, age 41-56, to Gen Zers, ages 21-24), who drink across all the alcohol categories. Millennials aren’t engaging in wine, instead preferring premium spirits and craft beers, which have a better value per serving. Their preferences “will have a greater impact over the next decade unless the industry changes the way it markets to younger consumers,” according to the report.

• A lack of leadership within the wine industry to counter these trends and “cooperate to form a marketing organization to promote the wine category.”

Top-level forecasts

The 2022 State of the Wine Industry Report makes Top-Level forecasts, including one for restaurants and one for wineries in the West.

Restaurants, first: “The restaurant industry will likely continue to decline in its importance to the wine industry as a viable sales channel due to overpricing on the menu and consumers who value other alcoholic beverages over wine. Restaurants may find that wine is not in demand at the prices charged and that the cost to maintain deep stocks of wine is becoming senseless.”

Next for wineries in the western United States, “the impact of drought will likely become a focal point of industry discussions and planning in 2022, particularly if there isn’t substantial rain and snow before the spring in California. With increasing climate impacts from drought, fire, low soil moisture, and record low reservoir levels, there will be even more pressure for agriculture and residential users to share limited water.”