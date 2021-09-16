27th Music Festival for Brain Health at Staglin Family Vineyards

The following four presentations were made by the winners of the One Mind Rising Star Awards and covered important research on topics like how mental illness can disrupt relationships, the need for better treatments for anorexia — which has a 50 percent mortality rate and yet no FDA-approved drugs for treatment — and faster-acting, individually-targeted anti-depressants, for it can take people months or even years to find the right drugs for them.

The symposium closed on an uplifting note that everyone could relate to: How music can make you better. Indre Viskontas, M.M., Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at the University of San Francisco, gave a compelling presentation on how music can actually be used clinically to help diagnose and treat patients with brain disorders.

She played an inspiring video of a man with Parkinson’s, who could suddenly walk consistently while listening to a song; another of a patient who regained speech after learning to sing the phrases she wanted to say.

“Music isn’t music until your brain makes it so. Even silence can be music. It becomes a profound experience because we extract meaning out of it that wasn’t there in its superficial qualities,” said Viskontas. “Music is a way for us to understand each other.”

The Celebration