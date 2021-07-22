 Skip to main content
27th Music Festival for Brain Health sold out

Brandon Staglin

Brandon Staglin welcomes guests to the scientific symposium, which is part of the Music Festival for Brain Health at the Staglin Family Vineyard in Rutherford.

 Courtesy Music Festival for Brain Health, Flying Pig Photography

The 27th Music Festival for Brain Health on Sept. 11, at the Staglin Family Vineyard in the Napa Valley has sold out, but supporters can still participate in the event at Wine and Jazz Supper Club dinners around the country.

Since its inception the festival has raised nearly $500 million while building awareness for brain-related disorders.

Wine & Jazz Supper Club dinners will be held in the private dining rooms at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouses, including outlets in Boston, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Orlando, Philadelphia and San Diego, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PDT/8:30 EDT.

The experience includes a multi-course dinner by Del Frisco executive chef Ariel Fox paired with Staglin Family Vineyard wines. At 6 p.m. PDT /9 p.m. EDT, Joey Calderazzo with Multi-GRAMMY winner Branford Marsalis will perform a streaming web concert.

"We were challenged to pivot to a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic, and were thrilled with the response, including our partnership with Del Frisco's," said festival co-founder Garen Staglin. "While we are very happy the event has returned to our family vineyard, we are excited to once again offer a unique supper club experience at Del Frisco’s for those who cannot make the trip to the Napa Valley. Having both options allows us to continue to share all the great news, accomplishments and advancements in brain health to an even wider audience.”

For access to the Wine & Jazz Supper Club, visit www.music-festival.org and click the yellow register link.

There is an additional opportunity for all 27th Music Festival for Brain Health donors to enjoy the streamed jazz concert performance from home. The festival's scientific symposium will also be available virtually by registering in advance at www.music-festival.org through the yellow register link. 

The Music Festival for Brain Health benefits One Mind, leading research, education, treatment, and the mission of eliminating discrimination surrounding brain disorders.

For more information, to donate, or for future sponsor opportunities, call Candace Thersby at (707) 963-4038 or email candace.thersby@onemind.org, or visit www.music-festival.org.

