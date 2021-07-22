27th Music Festival for Brain Health sold out

The 27th Music Festival for Brain Health on Sept. 11, at the Staglin Family Vineyard in the Napa Valley has sold out, but supporters can still participate in the event at Wine and Jazz Supper Club dinners around the country.

"We were challenged to pivot to a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic, and were thrilled with the response, including our partnership with Del Frisco's," said festival co-founder Garen Staglin. "While we are very happy the event has returned to our family vineyard, we are excited to once again offer a unique supper club experience at Del Frisco’s for those who cannot make the trip to the Napa Valley. Having both options allows us to continue to share all the great news, accomplishments and advancements in brain health to an even wider audience.”