27th Music Festival for Brain Health sold out

The 27th Music Festival for Brain Health on Sept. 11, at the Staglin Family Vineyard in the Napa Valley has sold out, but supporters can still participate in the event at Wine and Jazz Supper Club dinners around the country.
Since its inception the festival has raised nearly $500 million while building awareness for brain-related disorders.
Wine & Jazz Supper Club dinners will be held in the private dining rooms at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouses, including outlets in Boston, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Orlando, Philadelphia and San Diego, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PDT/8:30 EDT.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
The experience includes a multi-course dinner by Del Frisco executive chef Ariel Fox paired with Staglin Family Vineyard wines. At 6 p.m. PDT /9 p.m. EDT, Joey Calderazzo with Multi-GRAMMY winner Branford Marsalis will perform a streaming web concert.
"We were challenged to pivot to a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic, and were thrilled with the response, including our partnership with Del Frisco's," said festival co-founder Garen Staglin. "While we are very happy the event has returned to our family vineyard, we are excited to once again offer a unique supper club experience at Del Frisco’s for those who cannot make the trip to the Napa Valley. Having both options allows us to continue to share all the great news, accomplishments and advancements in brain health to an even wider audience.”
For access to the Wine & Jazz Supper Club, visit www.music-festival.org and click the yellow register link.
There is an additional opportunity for all 27th Music Festival for Brain Health donors to enjoy the streamed jazz concert performance from home. The festival's scientific symposium will also be available virtually by registering in advance at www.music-festival.org through the yellow register link.
The Music Festival for Brain Health benefits One Mind, leading research, education, treatment, and the mission of eliminating discrimination surrounding brain disorders.
For more information, to donate, or for future sponsor opportunities, call Candace Thersby at (707) 963-4038 or email candace.thersby@onemind.org, or visit www.music-festival.org.
Photos: Jennifer Hudson performs in Napa Valley
Jennifer Hudson reaches out to a fan
Soul singer Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson on stage
Jennifer Hudson on stage
Jennifer Hudson on stage with her fans
Smartphones at Music Festival
The last note for Jennifer Hudson
Angelina Mondavi
Celia Welch and daughter Marie Masylzek
Staglin family
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Like to dance? Napan plans to open dance hall (and wine tasting bar) in downtown Napa.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Napan Dan Knego can see art where others only see junk. And it's on display in his front yard.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with…
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemi…
A Napa man and a Vallejo man have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital, a bombing th…
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.