Seghesio Family Vineyards will host a Bootlegger’s Ball from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at the Healdsburg winery.
The 18th Amendment banned the sale of alcohol in the United States for 13 years. Seghesio Family Vineyards was one of only 100 wineries that survived, and they continue to thrive nearly a century later. Join Seghesio to celebrate a piece of their history and enjoy wine, food, music and shenanigans in the historical cellar.
In the spirit of the speakeasy underground culture, Prohibition Era attire is encouraged, and the secret password for entry will be sent to guests in the days leading up to the event.
Tickets are $75 per person and $60 per wine club member. For reservations, please call 707-395-3609 or visit seghesio.com/Events-Food/Winery-Events.