A Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters returns

After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted “A Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters” on the “Midwest Street” backlot at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California on May 14.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The 33rd event adopted the theme, "No virus can stop us from finding a cure!"

During the COVID-19 shutdown, the foundation hosted four on-line events plus another on-line live auction and on Sept. 18, 2021, a small sit down and outdoor dinner event at Drago Centro in downtown LA.

“Everyone agreed there is nothing that takes the place of sharing great wine and food in person,” said Barbara Balik, director of special giving for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. "And, all for an important cause."

Balik, a resident of Napa, and her husband, Allen Balik, helped found the event three decades ago.

More than 50 chefs and 75 of California winemakers presented a tasting and hors d’oeuvres extravaganza for 1,150 guests from across the country.

The 2022 event raised over $1,750,000 for the Foundation’s vital research and care centers. More than $35 million dollars has been raised since the event began.

Silent and live auctions featured more than 500 lots from fantasy trips to collector wines. The live auction included 1 magnum each of 2015 Château Haut-Brion Rouge and 2015 Château Le Clarence de Haut-Brion, plus lunch for six at Château Haut-Brion hosted by Prince Robert of Luxembourg that sold for $40,000.

An opportunity to cruise the Panama Canal and visit Central America countries during a 15-night sail with Celebrity Cruises sold for $20,000.

A “Brilliant Gemstone Surprise” that included a 3.0L of 2011 Gemstone Estate Cabernet Sauvignon plus an afternoon for four with Gemstone founders Suzie and Paul Frank at their Glass Slipper Vineyard estate in the Coombsville AVA with lunch, a library tasting of Gemstone wines, and a garden and vineyard tour was auctioned off for $15,000.

Additional live auction lots also included a Bond Triple Vertical, 15 bottles in their original wood cases that sold for $20,000.

Blake Shelton’s signed guitar plus a package for two in Nashville highlighting the best of Music City USA fetched a total of $25,000.

Major sponsors included American Airlines, Universal Studios Foundation, Oracle, the Alfred Hitchcock Family, B. Riley Financial, Bessemer and Stone Creek Environmental Consulting and Profit Recovery Partners.

Thanks to new treatments, people with cystic fibrosis are now living one year longer for every year of research. Sponsors, vintners, chefs and guests understand their support is the reason for this lifesaving reprieve.

The 34th annual Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters returns to the Midwest Street back lot at Warner Bros. Studios on May 13, 2023.