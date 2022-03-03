A decade of Napa Valley vintages, speed-dating style and vintners’ favorites

Want the speed-dating version of the last decade of Napa Valley wine vintages? Here it is:

• 2001 Wheee, roller-coaster!: Cold, hot, cold, hot; a wild temperature ride coming in hot (earlier) at harvest with some ample hangtime

• 2002 From chill to drill: Mild weather then harvest scramble, bringing in intense colored, concentrated wines

• 2003 ‘About face!’: Unpredictable year bookended with heat spikes yet not the late harvest expected

• 2004 ‘Early Bird’ year: Where bud break, veraison, and harvest were early (in fact, the earliest harvest that vintners could recall at the time)

• 2005 The ‘I’m commmminnng…”: Whine: the season was dragging its feet with a cool summer and autumn fog until an Indian Summer brought perfect ripening conditions

• 2006: Holding out for the holidays: Early November harvest (!)

• 2007: Dodgeball: It’d dry, it’s wet, it’s dry again! Rain plays dodge at harvest time yet an Indian summer followed, resulting in predictions that this would be the vintage of the decade.

• 2008:The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t: A stormy, cranky start is followed by Snow-Miser(y) frosty weather until Heat Miser jumps in causing a cool-hot yin-yang that lasts throughout the season

• 2009: ‘Oh, Children”: Mother Nature admonishes the Miser boys and a mild, beautiful season ensues

• 2010: Gene-Kelly kind of year: Lots of happy rain dances after a 3-year drought pattern, followed by a cool-warm tap dance that closed with elegant and concentrated wines.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

These are the vintages showcased at the Napa Valley Vintners’ Vintage Perspective, which took place at Louis Martini Winery on Feb. 24 as part of Premiere Napa Valley.

Reflecting on these vintages brings at least one truth to light: It’s not easy being green. We’re not talking about the buzz-worthy green, as in sustainability, but of agriculture itself.

Each year throws our vintners something different. And while the Napa Valley’s dual powers of Mediterranean climate and pacific ocean do make for envy-worthy vintage consistency in most years, especially when compared to other famous wine regions around the world, it is still a new show that takes place annually, with thick plots and — sometimes — unexpected twists.

Due to the diversity of the growing area as well as our cast of growers and winemakers, this yearly cycle turns out award-winning wines no matter what the weather brings. (And yes that includes the 2020 vintage, but we’re covering a different decade here.)

Do vintners have a favorite from the 2000s? Each vintner attending the Vintage Perspective event had to choose one of the decade’s vintages to pour, along with their Premiere lot wine. With so many vintners in one room, we took this opportunity to ask them why they chose their particular vintage. Sometimes, they were playing favorites, but for some, there were other reasons involved. Let’s take a look at a handful of the responses:

Robert Mueller of McKenzie-Mueller Vineyards & Winery said the winery chose a 2001 Cabernet Sauvignon because that vintage was a particular favorite of its customers, and it showcases not only the consistency of the winery but the fact that the winery “makes really good wine.”

Andy Schweiger, winemaker at Schweiger Vineyards, poured a 2002 Merlot. His thought: everyone will be pouring their Cabernet Sauvignons, so why not show how great a 10-year-old Merlot can taste when it comes from a great place? The winery is in the wooded hills of the Spring Mountain District in St. Helena.

Winemaker emeritus Ted Edwards of Freemark Abbey said that he and Kristy Melton tasted vintages back to 1980 and they gravitated towards the 2004 Cabernet Sauvignon from their acclaimed Bosché Vineyard. Ted also loved 2005, but with less of it available, 2004 won its spot at the Vintage Perspective tasting.

Chris Phelps, associate winemaker at Inglenook, chose 2005, calling it a stand-out in a tasting of Rubicon going back to 1978 (!). The wine has "great depth of texture and flavor while remaining fresh,” he explained.

Also pouring 2005, winemaker Chris Carpenter at La Jota Vineyard Co. said that while the winery is celebrating 125 years, the 2005 vintage marked the year the Jackson family purchased the winery. Not only that, he added, but ‘it’s fun to pour an older wine!”

Josh Widaman, estate winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards, also tasted through a decade or more of the winery’s wines before choosing the 2006 Cabernet Sauvignon as a favorite. He was pouring from 3-liter bottles, the same size as being offered in their Premiere lot.

Phillip Corallo-Titus, winemaker at Chappellet Vineyard, selected their Cabernet Sauvignon from the iconic 2007 vintage. The blend, he revealed, had more Malbec than is usual. At 18%, Phillip said the Malbec added its characteristic big fruit and depth of color without adding overwhelming tannins.

Sam Baxter, general manager and winemaker at Terra Valentine, also chose a Cabernet Sauvignon from 2007 to show “a different side of that blockbuster year’. His Spring Mountain District cab’s cooler location adds great acidity to a vintage blessed with plenty of ripening sunshine.

Michael Eddy, winemaker at Louis Martini Winery, didn’t need home-court advantage to show off his fresh black-fruited 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon. Why did he pick 2009? “It tasted really, really good”, he exclaimed.

Tom Thornton of The Grade Cellars had an interesting story regarding his 2010 Cabernet Sauvignon. He had two renowned winemakers working on the vintage; first, Rudy Zuidema and then Thomas Rivers Brown; appreciating the incredible talents of both. Thomas Rivers Brown, he said, called the winery’s vineyard a "mini-Tokalon” — not once, but twice. Not bad for an affirmation; not bad at all.

The nice thing for consumers is, no matter the vintage from this decade, you can be sure to get a top-quality wine that is either from someone’s favorite vintage or one with an interesting back story to boot.