A Gambero Rosso tasting in Napa March 6

Gambero Rosso, the Italian-based media company and global authority on Italian wine and food, will make its first visit to Napa Valley to host a public tasting of the country’s top-rated wines on Friday, March 6, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the CIA at Copia.

The event is a walk-around tasting featuring 20 Italian wineries pouring more than 100 wines that have received the coveted “Tre Bicchieri” designation.

Each fall, Gambero Rosso publishes its Vini d’Italia (Italian Wines guide) in which 60 expert tasters rank more than 24,000 producers and 40,000 wines. Fewer than one percent of all wines reviewed earn the Tre Bicchieri status.

Tickets are $45 per person; all guests must be 21 and older to attend.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com/e/vini-ditalia-experience-napa-tasting-tickets-92793053521.

