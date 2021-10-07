A less traveled road to wine-making: Stuart Spoto makes a Napa cab in Sacramento

Because there was no precedent, the Spotos were told time and time again that it couldn’t be done until finally, they connected with some individuals who understood their vision. All in all, it took well over a year to get the license, which they received in 2004.

“They liked the idea of creating the first licensed winery in a residential neighborhood for a commercial business,” said Spoto. “Several wineries now have popped up and they’ve used our license as a template. That gave them kind of the head start, or I guess, basically helped them along their way because there was a case before them that they could refer back to, to make it an easier process.”

In 2010, Spoto officially left his corporate day job in technical sales to pursue Spoto Family Wines full time, and it certainly is a full-time job. “Most people say ‘What do you want to do when you grow up?’ and it took me until I was almost 50 years old to figure it out,” he said.

“My wife and I pretty much do all of the work from destemming to fermentation to barrel aging to bottling. We do 90 percent of the work and if our daughters happen to be in town at the time we’re doing it, they participate maybe 10 percent of the time. When I’m not making the wine, I’m marketing and selling and coming up with new ideas for blends or partnerships.”