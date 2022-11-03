A Napa Valley wine label designer takes a break — for art

Michael McDermott has an unusual approach to label design, but his success in this competitive business can be attributed to the fact that he approaches everything he does from the perspective of a fine artist.

He is a painter who cultivates a sense of contemplation and meditation within himself. And he brings this consciousness, conscientiousness and sense of concentration to his label design. He doesn’t speak of clients, he speaks of collaborators. The labels aren’t a “job,” or even a “project.” He treats them like a commission.

Wine brands will advertise the “handcrafted” or “bespoke” nature of their wines. Those looking to extend that quality to their label, often reach out to McDermott. What makes his creations different from more mainstream designers is the analog nature of his production.

He uses pigment and printing techniques to make a picture, whereas larger operations can depend completely on digital editing software like Photoshop. Because McDermott eschews digital editing software, his designs have a richness that can’t be duplicated in a severely pixelated environment.

The process of creating a label with McDermott can take from six months to a year. It is an undertaking full of personal communication.

One client, Faust Wines, calls him "the de facto label design whisperer who has been responsible for creating the labels from any revered vineyards over the last 20 years... it’s a work of art that stands entirely on its own.

Faust's website quotes McDermott: “For me, there’s nothing more cliche than trying to represent characteristics of a wine when the nature of wine is dynamic. It changes vintage after vintage, and to me, there’s nothing more boring than trying to represent wine itself on the label. The greater catalog of the humanity is just a much more fertile place to look for ideas.”

McDermott, however, has taken a 15-month hiatus from label design to focus on his painting. He is going to show his most recent body of work, the second in a series of three, at his own gallery space in the First Street Napa shopping district. The shows opening is on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m.

After this it will remain in place until Dec. 20 with viewings available by appointment.

The seven paintings in the show are monumental in scale. The genesis of the series began in his fascination with, and concern for, the environment and the cascading effects of climate change. So, he chose to work with organic beeswax from Northern California because of the impact climate change has had on the bee population.

The paintings were created by melting the beeswax and mixing it with black or white encaustic medium — which is itself a mixture of wax, colored pigment and tree sap — on birchwood panels. The results are black and white abstract designs over top of a blond wood. Through a process of planned layering, McDermott creates a sense of depth in each painting. And, learning to manipulate the temperature of the wax has allowed him to form a virtually endless variety of textures.

The paintings have a primeval quality to them. They seem like the organic start of something — the scaffold of life beginning to organize itself. Or, they might be what is left after total annihilation — just white ash and black charcoal on a field of brown dirt.

Inspiration for “Mappemonde,” (a portmanteau of “map” and the French “monde” meaning “world”) came from what McDermott saw looking out the window of a small jet while flying over California’s Central Valley on his way to LA. In the painting, you can make out the varied topography of the hills on either side of the valley, the defined lines of the roads and streets and the crisp geometry of the agricultural fields and orchards.

Another painting is called “Aedes aegypti,” which is the species name of the mosquito that is a vector for dengue fever, yellow fever and Zika virus infections. McDermott was inspired by this because this species is currently being genetically modified to self-limit reproduction by preventing female offspring from reaching adulthood.

The left side of this painting is a long black field. Pouring out of that field on the right is a cloud of black and white dots, indeed reminiscent, to me at least, of a swarm of mosquitos.

The names of the paintings, however, seem to reflect more McDermott’s state of mind while making them, rather than a direct visual correspondence between that and the work itself. In this way, the painting is completed by a conceptual, mental or ideological corollary, given to it by McDermott.

A piece is named “Bile,” after an island in the Black Sea that when it was invaded by Russia, which pugnaciously told Russia to go to hell. Another piece, that is much softer than the others, and which McDermott describes as “atmospheric,” is called “Positive Pressure” because painting this was a relief to him from the structure and starkness of the rest of paintings in the series.

Becoming an artist

McDermott did not train as an artist. He grew up in Chicago and moved to Missoula, Montana to get a BA in liberal arts from the University of Montana. He got interested in art in high school when he spent the summer as an assistant for an artist friend of his mother’s. It was this exposure in his nascent years that taught him about the artist’s way of life.

After Missoula, he moved to Detroit, Michigan for a job where he branded a men’s health awareness campaign. Then he went to LA for a year, which he liked, but didn’t want to live there long term. So, he moved to Oakland and continued to work on his art. Through relationships with different galleries, he began to meet winemakers from the Napa Valley who encouraged him to start designing labels.

He commuted from Oakland to Napa four days a week until 2007 when he moved here permanently. He and his wife, winemaker Samantha Sheehan, have two sons: Cash who is 3 years old, and Owen, who is 7. He spends a lot of time in the kitchen, making several separate meals for his wife and sons everyday, who like to eat different things.

It takes a special kind of person to take over a year off from his day job just to focus on making paintings. This shows a dedication to perhaps the most civilized, but at the same time most basic, human instinct: that of artistic expression.

McDermott said, “I am choosing painting because it’s the static development of a certain process and a certain kind of thought, in a moment in time. To me there is a value in that, whatever that is.”

To make an appointment to view McDermott's show, email m@@retifex.com.