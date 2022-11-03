A Napa Valley wine label designer takes a break — for art

Michael McDermott has an unusual approach to label design, but his success in this competitive business can be attributed to the fact that he approaches everything he does from the perspective of a fine artist.
He is a painter who cultivates a sense of contemplation and meditation within himself. And he brings this consciousness, conscientiousness and sense of concentration to his label design. He doesn’t speak of clients, he speaks of collaborators. The labels aren’t a “job,” or even a “project.” He treats them like a commission.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Wine brands will advertise the “handcrafted” or “bespoke” nature of their wines. Those looking to extend that quality to their label, often reach out to McDermott. What makes his creations different from more mainstream designers is the analog nature of his production.
He uses pigment and printing techniques to make a picture, whereas larger operations can depend completely on digital editing software like Photoshop. Because McDermott eschews digital editing software, his designs have a richness that can’t be duplicated in a severely pixelated environment.
People are also reading…
The process of creating a label with McDermott can take from six months to a year. It is an undertaking full of personal communication.
One client, Faust Wines, calls him "the de facto label design whisperer who has been responsible for creating the labels from any revered vineyards over the last 20 years... it’s a work of art that stands entirely on its own.
Faust's website quotes McDermott: “For me, there’s nothing more cliche than trying to represent characteristics of a wine when the nature of wine is dynamic. It changes vintage after vintage, and to me, there’s nothing more boring than trying to represent wine itself on the label. The greater catalog of the humanity is just a much more fertile place to look for ideas.”
McDermott, however, has taken a 15-month hiatus from label design to focus on his painting. He is going to show his most recent body of work, the second in a series of three, at his own gallery space in the First Street Napa shopping district. The shows opening is on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m.
After this it will remain in place until Dec. 20 with viewings available by appointment.
The seven paintings in the show are monumental in scale. The genesis of the series began in his fascination with, and concern for, the environment and the cascading effects of climate change. So, he chose to work with organic beeswax from Northern California because of the impact climate change has had on the bee population.
The paintings were created by melting the beeswax and mixing it with black or white encaustic medium — which is itself a mixture of wax, colored pigment and tree sap — on birchwood panels. The results are black and white abstract designs over top of a blond wood. Through a process of planned layering, McDermott creates a sense of depth in each painting. And, learning to manipulate the temperature of the wax has allowed him to form a virtually endless variety of textures.
The paintings have a primeval quality to them. They seem like the organic start of something — the scaffold of life beginning to organize itself. Or, they might be what is left after total annihilation — just white ash and black charcoal on a field of brown dirt.
Inspiration for “Mappemonde,” (a portmanteau of “map” and the French “monde” meaning “world”) came from what McDermott saw looking out the window of a small jet while flying over California’s Central Valley on his way to LA. In the painting, you can make out the varied topography of the hills on either side of the valley, the defined lines of the roads and streets and the crisp geometry of the agricultural fields and orchards.
Another painting is called “Aedes aegypti,” which is the species name of the mosquito that is a vector for dengue fever, yellow fever and Zika virus infections. McDermott was inspired by this because this species is currently being genetically modified to self-limit reproduction by preventing female offspring from reaching adulthood.
The left side of this painting is a long black field. Pouring out of that field on the right is a cloud of black and white dots, indeed reminiscent, to me at least, of a swarm of mosquitos.
The names of the paintings, however, seem to reflect more McDermott’s state of mind while making them, rather than a direct visual correspondence between that and the work itself. In this way, the painting is completed by a conceptual, mental or ideological corollary, given to it by McDermott.
A piece is named “Bile,” after an island in the Black Sea that when it was invaded by Russia, which pugnaciously told Russia to go to hell. Another piece, that is much softer than the others, and which McDermott describes as “atmospheric,” is called “Positive Pressure” because painting this was a relief to him from the structure and starkness of the rest of paintings in the series.
Becoming an artist
McDermott did not train as an artist. He grew up in Chicago and moved to Missoula, Montana to get a BA in liberal arts from the University of Montana. He got interested in art in high school when he spent the summer as an assistant for an artist friend of his mother’s. It was this exposure in his nascent years that taught him about the artist’s way of life.
After Missoula, he moved to Detroit, Michigan for a job where he branded a men’s health awareness campaign. Then he went to LA for a year, which he liked, but didn’t want to live there long term. So, he moved to Oakland and continued to work on his art. Through relationships with different galleries, he began to meet winemakers from the Napa Valley who encouraged him to start designing labels.
He commuted from Oakland to Napa four days a week until 2007 when he moved here permanently. He and his wife, winemaker Samantha Sheehan, have two sons: Cash who is 3 years old, and Owen, who is 7. He spends a lot of time in the kitchen, making several separate meals for his wife and sons everyday, who like to eat different things.
It takes a special kind of person to take over a year off from his day job just to focus on making paintings. This shows a dedication to perhaps the most civilized, but at the same time most basic, human instinct: that of artistic expression.
McDermott said, “I am choosing painting because it’s the static development of a certain process and a certain kind of thought, in a moment in time. To me there is a value in that, whatever that is.”
To make an appointment to view McDermott's show, email m@@retifex.com.
The Wine Exchange: Allen Balik shares wine industry news and insights
Allen Balik is a noted wine collector, educator and recognized authority on the wines of California and Europe, sampling more than 1,500 wines each year as a member of the trade and numerous tasting groups. His column The Wine Exchange appears in the Napa Valley Register on Fridays.
Webster defines complexity as "the state of not being simple" and complex as "a whole made up of complicated or interrelated parts." So, how does all this work as a wine descriptor, and is it really meaningful in assessing the true quality of a wine?
The history of grape growing in Portugal dates back several millennia, and the Port wines of the Douro have long been regarded as among the world’s finest. Since 1986 when Portugal joined the EU, however, a new generation of vintners, growers and winemakers has grown and upgraded the industry with dry wines as the prize.
Readers share their thoughts on Allen Balik's May 6 column about the 100-point rating system for wines with reasons for and against it.
The 100-point scale for judging wines — is it an easily understood concept to help consumers or an illogical experiment of attaching a subjective and individual opinion to what appears as an objective numerical value? Allen Balik shares his views.
Vintage Champagne is commonly recognized as coming from a single year . But what is a non-vintage (NV) Champagne? And isn't multi-vintage a more simple and direct way to describe wines made from the blending of various vintages?
Are you intimidated by restaurant wine lists? Allen Balik has tips for navigating the most awe-inspiring collection and coming up with what you want.
The life-long friendship of three young men from Occidental in Sonoma County led to a new wine brand, Senses.
We cannot have a serious conversation about the superb wines of Beaujolais without acknowledging the 800-pound gorilla in the room known as Beaujolais Nouveau.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “A man will be eloquent if you give him good wine.” But the definition of “good” wine varies greatly from person to person, time to time and occasion to occasion as our tastes evolve and new styles appear.
Whatever you call them; “stickies,” “pudding wines,” or just sweet and dessert wines, they will brighten your meal and entertainment opportunities throughout the year.
Austerity, structure and character can take on diverse connotations depending on context. How do these seemingly unrelated terms apply to wine?
Allen Balik has decided to make 2022 the year to discover new wines, in addition to revisiting favorites.
Champagne and other sparkling wines are a bright spot in the ever-changing landscape of wine sales in 2021.
Allen Balik travels to LA for a holiday dinner with old friends, and memorable food and wine.
Three generations of the Balik family came together to celebrate Thanksgiving and Chanukkah with some special wines.
How do you define a "great" wine? There's no one answer.
Allen Balik looks at the 2021 harvest, checking in with winemakers in California and Europe.
When we hear, “Will it be white, red or rosé?” the choice may not be as simple as it sounds.
A visit to Quintessa in Rutherford yields insights into their decision to go to biodynamic farming.
In his Aug. 21, 2020 column (“Viticulture combats a new normal”), Allen Balik looked at the threats and challenges of climate change. In a year, what has changed?
The wine pairing experience should not be intimidating as there is no “ideal” match, only a broad range of remarkable options based on your personal palate and a little imagination.
What do we do with all those terrific wines we've been enjoying once summer is over?
Elegant and elegance are terms that often become part of the conversation when describing a wine. But, like minerality and certain other descriptors, they have no specific meaning other than you’ll know it when you experience it.
Whether we look at the role of the winemaker, grower or viticulturalist in the production of wine, it is impossible to delineate where science stops and art begins.
While the concept of natural wine is not new, it remains one of the least understood categories by the consumer
Wine tasting is both simple and highly complex. How do you go about getting the most out of a glass of wine?
As diners return to restaurants, Allen Balik shares tips for navigating wine lists including the observation: If a sommelier makes you uncomfortable, he or she is not doing their job.
It’s only since the late-1970s that tasting notes and reviews began to include various overly expressive terminology and hyperbole, referred to as “winespeak” by some.
Some say Prohibition was necessary since excessive intoxication was destroying so many families through the 19th Century. Others say, it was “The Noble Experiment.” But in retrospect it was a calamitous time.
Some would say blended wines are not expressive of significant varietal character. Others are convinced that single variety wines lack the complexity of several varieties working in harmony. Is either side right?
The rich heritage of Hispanic immigrants in the Napa Valley includes those who have realized their dreams of owning vineyards and making their own wine.
Napa wine writer Allen Balik writes that today's renewed focus on health and changing lifestyles challenges winemakers, vintners and producers to adapt to the growing popularity of lower alcohol in wine and other beverages.
Napa Valley winemaker Kristie Koford, recognized by colleagues such as Aaron Potts for her technical expertise, is quietly celebrating her 50th harvest.
Napa Valley wine writer Allen Balik reflects on the changes in the industry he's seen in the past decade, including the effects of millenials and climate change.
While considered by most an unwinnable quest, the battle against cork taint has been waged aggressively for the last several decades.
With travel restricted in 2020, Allen Balik decided to explore what was in his cellar.
Michel Chapoutier said, “Varietal wines can be the ‘rock music’ that gets people into the subject (but) ‘classical music’ can [only] be provided by wines of terroir.”
Australia's innovative vintners have traversed many industry boom-and-bust periods, as its diversity of climatic activity and soil types led to the development of growing regions with differing customs, varieties and stylistic expressions.
Will climate change cause Napa Valley to turn to other varieties than Cabernet Sauvignon? A panel of wine professionals caution that flexibility may be key to keeping the Napa brand powerful in the next 25 years.
During the holidays, don't worry so much about pairings, just enjoy the adventure of exploring new wines.
After Allen Balik asked "what does wine mean to you?" in a column, readers weighed in with answers.
The term, “sustainable farming” covers a broad range of practices that are not only ecologically sound but also economically viable and socially responsible.
Allen shares the responses to a question posed at an online wine meeting: What does wine mean to you?
All wines are blended to some degree, even if the wine is 100 percent one variety or 100 percent from a single vineyard. In these cases, blends are created from a variety of fermentation vessels and barrel types, vinification and aging protocols, vineyard blocks, pick dates, vintages or other component influences.
In an effort to broaden the vineyard’s role in combating climate change, an increasing number of growers worldwide are adopting practices that minimize carbon release and enhance carbon sequestration in the soils.
How are Napa Valley viticulturalists responding to climate change? Allen Balik reports on a meeting with Dan Petroski, winemaker at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga and Aron Weinkauf, winemaker and vineyard manager at Spottswoode in St. Helena.
In intricate and subtle ways science and art – two seemingly disparate values – meld into the creation of wine.
Wine actually appeals to all five senses and taste is typically the third, or in some cases the fourth, we encounter.
Allen Balik looks behind the scenes at the creation of a wine brand.
Serving wines in summer -- what is "chilled" and what is "room temperature"?
Readers weigh in on the topic of diversity and choice in wines.
Can you imagine picking-up a restaurant’s wine list only to find a selection of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir for the reds along with Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc representing the whites?
On Sunday afternoons, Allen Balik gather at the end of their cul de sac with wine glasses and, while maintaining strict social distancing, enjoy a bit of wine together while toasting the week past and the one ahead.
What is the difference between a Master Sommelier and a Master of Wine?
Only a small fraction of wine is cellared and aged by relatively few collectors. But the reward of that cellaring can be a warm welcome message to those who enjoy and appreciate the character of a properly aged wine.
What are the benchmarks of wine? Allen Balik proposes "the three Vs."
Allen Balik explores the wines of Montalcino at a tasting with winemakers from Tuscany.
Bordeaux is among France's largest wine producing areas, and the city of Bordeaux is second only to Paris as the country's most visited.
Must the solutions to these sometimes awkward or uncomfortable situations be resolved by rigid and frequently misunderstood “rules?” I think not!, says Allen Balik.
Allen Balik takes an in-depth look at the evolution of Sauvignon Blanc.
Allen Balik looks back on the wine world in 2019.
Allen Balik shares a look at the 2016 vintage from Bordeaux.
One of the shore excursions we enjoyed during the wine-tasting adventure and cruise I hosted on Crystal Serenity in September, was a vist to t…
For centuries, wine has had its foundation in the specific communities where the grape was grown, vinified and served as a natural companion t…
In my previous column, I shared with you the extraordinary time our wine and food savvy group experienced last month in Umbria.
Last fall, I was privileged to host a wine-tasting cruise of the Mediterranean aboard the Crystal Serenity where our group of new and old wine…
In 1976, Miljenko (Mike) Grgich and Austin Hills sealed their partnership by breaking ground on Grgich Hills Cellars (now Grgich Hills Estate)…
Premox is a relatively unfamiliar term to most wine lovers and consumers, but is well known to Burgundian producers as well as collectors and …
Two weeks ago, my column, “Climate change presents viticultural challenges,” elicited a larger number of reader responses than usual and inclu…
Until relatively recent times, the term “global warming” was widely accepted for what we all have observed as temperatures continued to rise a…
With summer comes a whole new range of mealtime and entertainment adventures. Informal outdoor settings, lighter cuisine emphasizing freshness…
Jacky Young is co-proprietor (with her husband Jim Young) and director of wine making for St. Helena based Young Inglewood Vineyards where a p…
The art of blending varietals, clonal selections, vineyards and even specific blocks within a single vineyard has been well known and universa…
The early to mid-1990s saw the popular stylistic presentations of Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in the New World take a sharp detour from …
I discovered my passion for the wines of Portugal in the late 1970s when my thirst to learn more about wine and its treasured history began in…
My last column (“Lodi: Not just Zinfandel”) generated a broad reader response with most of the questions and comments directed to the history …
The Lodi American Viticultural Area (AVA) is nestled between San Francisco and the Sierra Nevada in the northernmost part of the Central Valle…
A few weeks ago, my wife Barbara and I returned to the remarkable Relais & Château GourmetFest in Carmel by the Sea. This was the sixth an…
The Terlato Wine Group has a long history under the Terlato family’s leadership of bringing excellent wines to the U.S. market from around the…
Since 1980, my wife Barbara and I have made an annual ski trip to Vail where a few years ago we were introduced to an incredible vinous find b…