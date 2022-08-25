A Rhône reboot in Paso Robles

In a 2016 interview with the California Winery Advisory, Kale Anderson was asked what it was about Rhône-style grape varieties and wines that excited him as a winemaker. “Terroir is magnified in Rhône wines,” he replied, “and they express time and place as well as any variety.”

While Anderson’s boutique brand represents a smaller Napa expression of these wines, the scope of California wineries and growers working with the grapes of France’s Rhône Valley is huge, from Santa Barbara to Mendocino and many points in between.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Add to that the Pacific Northwest, a handful of other U.S. states, and a long list of New World and European countries—France and Spain chief among them—and it’s not just terroir that gets magnified by Rhône-style grapes and wines, but the significance of the entire category: these are some of the wine world’s essential products.

For a long weekend every other April, Hospice du Rhône is their showcase.

Since its founding as the Viognier Guild in 1991, rebranding eight years later and becoming a nonprofit business in 2000, the festival in Paso Robles has had a dedicated following.

In both 2020 and the makeup year of 2021, it was canceled because of COVID-19, but a rebooted Hospice du Rhône this spring hardly broke stride in terms of attendance and international participation. There was no shortage of anticipation, either.

“After planning and postponing and rescheduling Hospice du Rhône for four years, we were really happy with the way it turned out,” Vicki Carroll, its longtime president, said over the phone after the event. “With the number of attendees and the feeling of people when we were on the property, I believe that it was very successful.”

Post-pandemic, Carroll explained, some procedures had to be rethought to accommodate the 1,600 ticket holders and winery representatives at the Paso Robles Event Center. The most drastic change was moving the Friday and Saturday grand tastings from an indoor to an outdoor location, a switch that, she confessed, “could have been risky, but ended up turning out to be beneficial for everybody.”

Kale Wines' passion project: Making Rhône varieties in Cabernet land For nearly two decades, Kale Anderson has been responsible for sought-after Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons, but through his own label, Kale Wines, Anderson pursues his "passion project," making wines with Rhône Valley grape varieties.

Under the roof of the breezy Stockyard Pavilion, tables were arranged for approximately 120 producers and importers. California vintners comprised the majority, with strong representation from the Central Coast, Santa Barbara, and, of course, Paso Robles AVAs.

Another 20 French producers traveled from the Rhône Valley itself. Maison Guigal and Château de Beaucastel lent familiar and famous names to the festival, and a trio of winemaking friends—Pierre Gaillard, Yves Cuilleron, and François Villard—returned to pour their wines and those of their collaborative project, Les Vins de Vienne. They’ve done so for over two decades.

Other represented wine regions included Oregon and Washington state, with a single producer each from Australia and Spain.

About a dozen Sonoma and Napa vintners made the trip down the coast. Of the latter, Helen Keplinger and Grounded Wine Co.’s Josh Phelps brought their respective wines from parts other than Napa Valley; only Kale Anderson and longtime participant Miner Family Winery had Napa-grown Syrah, Grenache, and Mourvèdre lined up on their tables.

“The fact is, in Napa Valley, there's not much room left for these kinds of varieties that have the greatest potential here in America,” commented Sonoma-based wine writer and sommelier Chris Sawyer, who stopped by Anderson’s table during the Saturday tasting. “My biggest regret about what's going on right now is that we should diversify what we have growing (there).”

The motto on the festival’s website, “22 Varieties. One Vision,” speaks to the diversity of vines that Sawyer finds lacking in Napa Valley. And the data helps explain his regret: according to the Wine Institute, in 2021 Napa County had 734 planted acres of Syrah, the flagship red Rhône variety, compared to Cabernet Sauvignon’s whopping 22,000-plus acres.

But as Hospice du Rhône has demonstrated over its history, it’s easy to leave statistics at the front gate of the event center. The actual story of Rhône wines and grapes gets conveyed through the rosé and live auction lunches, Paso Robles dine-around and farewell dinners, and numerous seminars that make up the program.

Founding director John Alban kicked off the long weekend in a Thursday evening conversation about the future of grape growing with Dr. Nick Dokoozlian, a renowned viticulturist. Then Friday and Saturday morning seminars were held on a range of subjects, from Washington and Oregon Syrah to France’s lesser-known Ventoux appellation. They got scores of attendees out of their hotel beds, despite the evening revelry.

Kelly McAuliffe, a Nevada-born sommelier and consultant who has worked in France for 25 years, was attending his sixth Hospice du Rhône.

“Having five different Ventoux producers in the seminar was really good,” observed the veteran of chef Alain Ducasse’s restaurants in Paris, Monaco and Las Vegas. “It offered a better version. This was not just one person making the wines. This showed different producers doing great work.”

He and Carroll conceived of a Ventoux wines seminar while meeting up in France in 2019. When it finally took place this April, McAuliffe was one of the speakers and was happy to help shine a spotlight on the southeastern Rhône Valley region that he described as off-the-radar.

“I love the place,” said Marie Flassayer, the young but accomplished directrice of the appellation who is responsible for domestic and international marketing. “I really appreciate the winemakers in Ventoux. Everyone is super-friendly.”

Over the loud din of Saturday’s grand tasting, she added, “There are even people from overseas making wine there, so we kind of have it all. It's a great community, and we love everyone.”

After Hospice du Rhône’s long postponement, McAuliffe got a similar sense of goodwill from the participating winemakers and enthusiasts alike, who were finally back in Paso Robles. He felt the energy of the crowd was almost palpable.

“The thing about Hospice that's beautiful is that it feels like a big family. You see all these familiar faces. It’s just a good time, not a fancy or luxury event. And Paso is kind of a cowboy town. It's got a West Coast, easygoing feeling to it.”

“I know that the French who came in were super-happy that we all got to return here," the expat said, "as was everyone."