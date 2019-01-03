The Naples Winter Wine Festival Lot #7 features eight 3-liter bottles of Screaming Eagle’s first Cabernet Sauvignon bottlings, spanning vintages 1992-1999.
"Large format bottles of Screaming Eagle have never been offered for sale by the winery and this vertical is the only known set in existence," according to a press release from the Naples festival.
Originally purchased by Ron Kuhn in 2001 at Auction Napa Valley, the wines have since been stored in his temperature and humidity-controlled cellar and were delivered to Naples via private air carrier.
“I could not be more humbled by the great work that NCEF does for the at-risk children of Collier County, Florida. It is my honor to be able to donate these wines to be auctioned off for this great cause,” Kuhn said.
Interested bidders may contact info@napleswinefestival.com to apply for bidding access. Prequalified bidders may arrange to bid by phone in real time.
Since its first bottling in 1992, Screaming Eagle achieved perfect and near-perfect reviews every year during the 1990s. Each wine featured in Lot #7 was produced while founder Jean Phillips owned the winery and was produced by her with winemaker Heidi Barrett.