Domaine Chandon is raising a glass to 4th of July this year with the winery set to offer a series of events throughout the holiday weekend.
This holiday weekend, guests will be able to enjoy a sparkling summer day filled with food, sparkling wine cocktails, music and fun in the sun.
Two options available for Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6 include:
General admission ($35) includes a welcome serving of of Chandon Aluminum, one ticket for food trucks with a variety of local eats, live DJ music, lawn games and photo opportunities.
For groups, a Star Pass ($450 for six guests) includes a reserved picnic table, a selection of Chandon American Summer Limited Edition Brut and Rose, in addition to assorted snacks and the benefits of general admission.
Tickets and reservations can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/4th-july-weekend-american-summer-fete-tickets-63453635532.
Chandon also offers the following reserve experiences:
— Chandon Cabana – Relax and reconnect over Chandon sparkling wine and food pairings in a private cabana on the lawn. Designed for group bookings, included in your Cabana rental is a half bottle of Chandon per person, fruit basket, cheese and charcuterie boards, hummus and crudité pairings. You can select to add on oysters, a variety of sandwiches and fresh green salads. Each Cabana rental is for 2.5 hours ($85 per person or $680 minimum not inclusive of tax and service charge).
— Premium Tasting Experience – An expert-hosted tasting of select premium and winery-exclusive wines covers the history of Chandon’s heritage and traditional sparkling winemaking ($40 per person plus tax and service charge).
— Chandon Cocktail Master Class – Learn insider tips for summer cocktails in an interactive experience that will help you master sparkling wine cocktail skills. Make three Chandon summer cocktails in this 60- to 90-minute experience ( $40 plus tax and service charge per person).
— Sunday Brunch & Bubbles with Chandon – Brunch features local seasonal ingredients paired with Chandon, served year-round on the winery’s lawn or terrace. Large parties and private events can be accommodated for birthdays, bridal showers and beyond ($85 per person, plus tax and service charge).