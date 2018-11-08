The Napa Valley Museum’s second “Splurge-Worthy “ whiskey tasting this year takes place 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17. Hosting this event is whisky expert James Forbes, creator of the Dramophone Whisky app and chieftain of Scotland’s popular Lonach Highland Gathering & Games.
One of the world’s most sought-after whiskies, a 60-year-old The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926, was auctioned for a record $1.1 million on Oct. 3. The tasting will allow participants to sample exceptional whiskies, including some rare and exclusive drams, while learning why these coveted spirits are worth the price (or not).
With prices rising for luxury whiskeys and a dizzying array of choices available, this lively tasting, including video, will demonstrate the factors to look for when splurging on whiskey purchases, including how to evaluate them based on age, finishing, smoke and other factors.
The event in the museum’s History Gallery begins at 5:30 p.m., with a half-hour dedicated to touring “Walt Disney’s Trains,” followed by the tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Early- bird tickets are $50 for museum members, $65 non-members and $75 at the door. For tickets and information, visit www.napavalleymuseum.org. Tickets include admission to “Walt Disney’s Trains,” a $20 value.
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville, and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.