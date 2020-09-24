A tasting in light and dark: Faust Haus opens in St. Helena

“The thing we found so enchanting about this property when we walked into it was the ability to sit outside,” Beloz said, leading me to a private seating area consisting of modish, green furniture that blended in with the surrounding gardens. We were high enough up that I couldn’t hear the traffic and while this is the kind of spot where I could imagine myself losing track of a sunny afternoon, it’s the interior of the Faust Haus that makes it worthy of a feature in Architectural Digest.

The centerpiece of the front porch is an electric blue swing that pops against the dark exterior. It’s the first sign of a departure from tradition at this historic building, built in 1878. (In case you’re wondering, yes, there is evidence that it’s haunted by “friendly” ghosts). Purchased by Faust in 2016, the team spent the past four years restoring and transforming it, in partnership with architect Aidlin Darling, the same creative mind behind the Scribe Winery Hacienda.

“We wanted to honor the bones,” said Beloz, explaining that the vision was to merge the past with the present. “I like the juxtaposition of very historical tradition with modern because I think it’s what we do a little bit with Coombsville cabernet. Faust is a modern classic, a modern take on Cabernet Sauvignon, and I believe someday Coombsville will be known as one of the best AVAs in Napa Valley.”