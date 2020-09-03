A virtual trip through Chablis

Therefore, when given the opportunity to interview and taste remotely with Chablis Wine Board president and winemaker/winegrower of Domaine Séguinot-Bordet (seguinot-bordet.com/en/), Jean-François Bordet, I jumped at the chance. After all, this was the closest I would get to Chablis for the foreseeable future.

That morning, I traveled to Chablis with my senses, and through my conversation with Bordet in Chablis and sommelier Kristie Petrullo Campbell in New York, who presented the wines for the tasting – the 2019 Jean-Marc Brocard Petit Chablis; 2019 Jean Marc-Brocard Chablis Vieilles Vignes de Sainte Claire; 2018 Domaine Séguinot-Bordet Chablis; 2018 Domaine Séguinot-Bordet Chablis Premier Cru Fourchaume and 2017 Domaine William Fèvre Chablis Premier Cru Vaillons.

I do not think it is a coincidence that three of the wines were from two of the producers I mentioned as being my Chablis moments.

Bordet took over Domaine Séguinot-Bordet from his grandfather, Roger Séguinot, whom he says was his mentor. Bordet knew from an early age that “it was his destiny to become a winegrower.” He recalled the moments he and his grandfather spent together in at the estate, which began as a small farm with only three hectares of vineyards.