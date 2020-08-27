A wine country fire relief fundraiser

Five wine industry marketing professionals have launched a fundraising campaign for direct relief for those in California’s wine country affected by the statewide lightning fires that were sparked on Aug. 15.

Many wine regions throughout the state have come under siege including ones in in Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties, which have been recorded as the largest in terms of acreage.

During the 2017 wine country fires, the team -- composed of Tia Butts, Katie Calhoun, Kimberly Charles, Rebecca Hopkins -- launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised close to $100,000 for relief focused on farmworkers, a vital part of the wine industry. The new campaign will have a similar objective, supporting various regions' essential needs. New to the team this year is Southern California-based Katherine Jarvis.

A GoFundMe page has been set up at gofundme.com/f/2020-wine-country-fire-relief-fund, and the team has identified a number of causes that will be in receipt of funding. In 2017, One Hope’s CEO and co-founder Jake Kloberdanz provided a matching gift to the fund.