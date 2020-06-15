A Wine on Earth Taste-A-Thon on June 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa Valley Vintners will take part in the Wine on Earth Taste-A-Thon on Wednesday, June 17. The virtual series of tastings is organized by wine regions around the globe that make up the Wine Origins Alliance.

Wine tastings and discussions will be hosted on the same day by 16 wine regions representing eight countries: United States, Australia, France, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain and South Africa.

“The global tasting is a unique way to call attention to the importance of place and our respective names when it comes to wine,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the Napa Valley Vintners.

At 2 p.m. PDT, the Napa Valley Vintners will host a panel of next generation winemakers in the Napa Valley wines. Aidy Smith of Amazon Prime’s The Three Drinkers will be joined by Victoria Coleman of Lobo Wines, Evyn Cameron of Crocker & Starr, Laura Diaz Munoz of Ehlers Estate and Kale Anderson of Kale Wines.

To tune in to the Napa Valley session, guests are invited to register on Zoom at zoom.us/webinar/register/3015922069915/WN_dec25zsVSkG1K0Gyu1Udqw or join via Facebook Live.