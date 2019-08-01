HEALDSBURG – Alexander Valley Winegrowers hosts Access Alexander Valley, a tasting of Alexander Valley wines from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 30, at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery.
This one-day event brings together Alexander Valley wineries, local restaurants and food purveyors, and live music.
Designed as a counterpart to Alexander Valley’s Experience Alexander Valley, the new event is an introductory opportunity for guests to discover hard-to- find, micro-lot wineries, such as Sutro Wine, and taste sought-after wines such as Jordan and Silver Oak.
Local purveyors providing culinary fare include Hog Island Oysters, Catelli’s, Noble Folk Ice Cream, Houtskool Dumplings, Rustic, Yay!Paella, and Kinsmoke BBQ. CapaBunga, a local, family-owned wine accessory company, will provide all guests with cutting-edge wine stoppers to take home.
Each participating winery will offer a special “access” promotion, which may include two-for-one tasting passes, exclusive library wine tastings, or wine club pricing on bottles ordered that evening.
Tickets are $85 per person and include tasting at all participating wineries, a variety of food, and entertainment. Tickets are available at https://alexandervalley.org/access-alexander-valley/