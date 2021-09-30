After a year of struggles, a night of success

LOS ANGELES — After canceling a live event in 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted “A Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters” at the City National Plaza in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.

In accordance with current COVID restrictions, the sold-out event hosted 270 guests from across the country who raised their glasses simultaneously at the start of the live program to toast a cure for the disease.

The Drago brothers chefs: Celestino, Tanino, Giacomino and Calogero paired their extravagant six-course dinner with wines from some of Napa Valley’s most notable wineries.

The 32nd annual Winemasters raised more than $750,000 for the Foundation’s vital research and care centers. The event has raised more than $34 million dollars since its inception.

"We were absolutely delighted this year’s scaled-back California Winemasters event exceeded all our expectation," said Barbara Balik of Napa, who is director of Special Giving for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.