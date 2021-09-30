 Skip to main content
After a year of struggles, a night of success

After a year of struggles, a night of success

Winemasters

Event chairman Allen Balik, left, introduces the Drago brothers, chefs Celestino, Tanino, Giacomino and Calogero, who prepared the dinner for the Winemasters. 

 Shana Skelton photo

LOS ANGELES — After canceling a live event in 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted “A Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters” at the City National Plaza in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. 

In accordance with current COVID restrictions, the sold-out event hosted 270 guests from across the country who raised their glasses simultaneously at the start of the live program to toast a cure for the disease. 

The  Drago brothers chefs: Celestino, Tanino, Giacomino and Calogero paired their extravagant six-course dinner with wines from some of Napa Valley’s most notable wineries.

The 32nd annual Winemasters raised more than $750,000 for the Foundation’s vital research and care centers. The event has raised more than $34 million dollars since its inception.

"We were absolutely delighted this year’s scaled-back California Winemasters event exceeded all our expectation," said Barbara Balik of Napa, who is director of Special Giving for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

"Even the almost full moon rising between the tall downtown LA office buildings lent a magical glow to the celebration.," Balik said. "Everyone was just so happy to get together for an evening of great wine and food. This year’s Winemasters felt like a very special family reunion. And, we certainly never expected to raise $750,000 with an audience of only 270."

The live auction included “Big Bear and the Ultimate post COVID Reunion,” a six-day stay in a private Big Bear estate that accommodates 12 guests, sold for $20,000. 

A dream holiday of the winning bidder’s choice with Stories, Croatian Hotels, sold for $23,000. American Airlines provided business class air to complete this vacation that featured an element of fun: the winning couple will fashion the ideal journey of their choice at hotels from Dubrovnik to Istria.

Live auction wine lots included a horizontal four-bottle collection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti; a collection of Senses Wines with a two-day stay in Healdsburg for three couples; a 6.0 L of 2004 Ridge Monte Bello; and the 2016 Stags Leap Appellation Collection, of 17 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignons.

Major sponsors included American Airlines, B. Riley Financial, R. C. Baker Foundation, Comcast NBCUniversal, LBPM, Profit Recovery Partners, Oracle, Vanaman German LLP, Elements Pharmacy, Valley Wine Warehouse, J. Lewis and Associates and Hanson Transportation Services.

"Thanks to new treatments, people with cystic fibrosis are now living one year longer for every year of research," Balik said. "Sponsors, vintners, chefs and guests understand their support is the reason for this lifesaving reprieve. The momentum and excitement generated by this year’s event will certainly carry over to the 33rd annual Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters when the event returns to the Midwest Street back lot at Warner Bros. Studios next May 14, 2022."

For further information, contact: bbalik@cff.org.

