"Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship," is on display at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College through Jan. 31.
Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges.
The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, excluding the NVC winter break days, Dec. 22-Jan. 6.
For more information about the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, visit www.napaagpreserve.org.
The upper valley campus is at 1088 College Ave., St Helena.