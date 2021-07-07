Alentejo: Portugal's Red Hot Wine Region

Two of its lofty grape varieties are Touriga Nacional and Alicante Bouschet. The latter, which arrived from France, fairs much better in the Alentejo where its excellent acidic structure makes it ideal for blending.

Portugal's most noted grape is Touriga Nacional, brought to the Alentejo from the Douro and Dao regions. It's fruit-forward with leathery and savory rustic notes.

Alicante Bouschet has thrived in the region since the mid-19th century and has managed almost single-handedly to put the Alentejo on the wine map. It is most ideal for blending with the leathery and licorice notes of Syrah grapes in American oak barrels, which softens it a bit, allowing for the wine to mature well in the bottle. Because of its intense flavors, Alicante, with its soft tannins, is easy to manage with fermentation, cutting back on maturation time.

The scorching hot Alentejo has also embraced exciting whites. Ervideira Winery, a family enterprise winery dating back to 1880, makes Invisivel (Invisible). The harvest is totally done by machine, and during the night to avoid oxidation fermentation, as during the temperatures can reach up to 42 degrees Celsius, said Ervideira winemaker Duarte Leal da Costa.