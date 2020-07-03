Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: C. Elizabeth wines, a shared expression

When tasting the 2014, 2015 and 2016 with Christi, Dave and Bill, I was delighted to observe the overall appeal of the wines and the intricate stylistic development of the program through its first three vintages. Across the vintages, I observed intense aromatics that simply exploded from the glass. A rich and texturally appealing palate with finely grained tannins, balanced acidity and expressions of red and blue fruits. A lengthy, complex and layered finish completes the journey.

2014 was the first venture and the resulting wine demonstrates brightness on the nose and palate. It seems like the infant of the group. The 2015 is richer and offers more complexity while continuing to express the Game Farm terroir. It represents the program’s adolescence and teenage years.

In the 2016, I found a profound expression of the vineyard and a maturing program with ever enhanced complexity and intrigue from nose through finish that left me pouring a second glass. It was the “adult in the room” and a positive indicator of what’s yet to come as C. Elizabeth continues to develop.

All three wines displayed a combination of power and elegance that is expressive of the classic “iron fist in a velvet glove” analogy. For Christi, this is the culmination of a long and dedicated journey that demonstrates its greatest gift: “Every taste brings a different expression on the palate and forms a legacy for the next generation.”

