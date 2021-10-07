Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: The many shades of wine

Winemaking is too often considered a simple process of growing and harvesting grapes, transporting them to the winery and then on to bottling.

It may seem a simple straightforward procedure. But each step is complex involving multiple decisions and best practices. Each conclusion is based on what’s been learned over the history of wine during the last 7,000 years along with the experience and expertise of the individual winemaker.

For the most part, white wines begin in the press where the juice is separated from the skins and fermented on its own with either native or inoculated yeasts. Lately, the practice of keeping the skins in contact with the juice has been adopted for the production of the newly created category of “orange” wines (a far deeper color) and is also a favorite of the emerging “natural wine” phenomenon.

Red wines are fermented on their skins to extract color, aromatics, flavors and tannins. As fermentation begins, alcohol and CO2 are produced while the skins and seeds form a deep rigid “cap.” The cap then floats to the top of the tank, thanks to the lifting pressure of CO2. The winemaker then decides to either pump the juice over the resulting cap or to periodically submerge it (referred to as “punch down”) into the juice.